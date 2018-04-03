I Can't Believe I Have To Ask You To Not Put Foil In The Microwave To Make It "Shiny"

Share On copy Share On copy

Friends, I hate that I have to be the one to issue this warning, but please please please do NOT put foil in the microwave. It will catch fire and a bunch of bad things could happen.

Yall know this happened if you microwave foil for 3 minutes?

It all comes after a few tweets went viral claiming to transform foil in the microwave.

I just tried this. If you put a tight ball of tin foil in the microwave for a few minutes it turns into a real ball. Can’t believe it actually worked https://t.co/h32voZnya2

wrap your food in foil paper and put it in the microwave for 1 min it heats up faster

@Badoodled Works but you have to leave it in for at least 10 minutes

For the record, here's how he told BuzzFeed News he did it:

1. Using your hands, create a rough sphere with aluminium foil.

2. Use a rubber hammer to shape it into a more exact sphere.

3. Hammer the ball for about two hours. Once the ball’s hard enough, use a hammer to shape again.

4. Polish the ball with coarse sandpaper, and then with fine sandpaper.

5. Put liquid abrasive on a dry cloth to gently polish the ball.