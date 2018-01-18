 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

A Man Has Pleaded Guilty To Headbutting The Former Prime Minister Of Australia

Tasmanian DJ Astro Labe headbutted former prime minister Tony Abbott in September last year.

Posted on
Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia
Jim Rice / AAPIMAGE

The Tasmanian man charged with assaulting former prime minister of Australia Tony Abbott last year has pleaded guilty to one count of causing harm to a Commonwealth official.

DJ Astro Labe, 38, headbutted Abbott on a Thursday afternoon in September in the Tasmanian city of Hobart last year.

Labe said he assaulted the former prime minister because [Abbott] "doesn't believe in human rights".

By his own admission, Labe was "quite drunk" when he saw Abbott and asked to shake his hand before headbutting him.

"Yeah, [I] ... decided I'm never going to get the opportunity to headbutt that cunt again – sorry – Tony Abbott again, so I seized a moment," Labe told 7News last year.

In September, Labe claimed he had a "very blurry" memory of the incident due to intoxication, but did remember the headbutt "wasn't good enough for [his] liking."

Labe's sentencing will be in March.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With AUNews

Advertisement