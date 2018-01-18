A Man Has Pleaded Guilty To Headbutting The Former Prime Minister Of Australia

Share On more Share On more

The Tasmanian man charged with assaulting former prime minister of Australia Tony Abbott last year has pleaded guilty to one count of causing harm to a Commonwealth official.



DJ Astro Labe, 38, headbutted Abbott on a Thursday afternoon in September in the Tasmanian city of Hobart last year.

Labe said he assaulted the former prime minister because [Abbott] "doesn't believe in human rights".

By his own admission, Labe was "quite drunk" when he saw Abbott and asked to shake his hand before headbutting him.

"Yeah, [I] ... decided I'm never going to get the opportunity to headbutt that cunt again – sorry – Tony Abbott again, so I seized a moment," Labe told 7News last year.

In September, Labe claimed he had a "very blurry" memory of the incident due to intoxication, but did remember the headbutt "wasn't good enough for [his] liking."

Labe's sentencing will be in March.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.