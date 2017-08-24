 go to content
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down

Here's The Whole Story Behind That "Distracted Boyfriend" Meme You Keep Seeing

There's more to it than you think.

Posted on
Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

If you've been online the last few days, you've probably seen this photo.

It's a stock photo from Shutterstock and it was taken by a dude named Antonio Guillem. His website is here and it's also full of stock photos.
Antonio Guillem / Shutterstock

It's a stock photo from Shutterstock and it was taken by a dude named Antonio Guillem. His website is here and it's also full of stock photos.

This particular photo started going viral in February – but not in the way you probably know it. According to meme chroniclers knowyourmeme, the first use of it was on an Instagram page where followers were asked to "tag that friend who falls in love every month." Almost 30,000 people liked the photo on Instagram.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

After its short pop of virality, the photo wasn't really seen for almost six months – until it was tweeted out with captions on each person. Then it became the meme you probably already know and love: "Distracted Boyfriend".

🐭 @bilrac

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some people have taken to calling the meme "Man Looking at Other Woman," but for the sake of spending less time on words, lets just use Distracted Boyfriend.

This is one of the first tweets that really brought it to a wider audience.

DKP oder Barbarei @n1m161

Reply Retweet Favorite

For the next few August days, the Distracted Boyfriend meme reigned supreme on Twitter. Some of the posts were retweeted over 100,000 times.

edgelord allan poe @haarleyquin

Reply Retweet Favorite
Murtaza Hussain @MazMHussain

Reply Retweet Favorite
@chinisalada
Alberto Lage @AlbertoLage

@chinisalada

Reply Retweet Favorite
Reverend Scott @Reverend_Scott

Reply Retweet Favorite

It made its way to Tumblr, too.

View this post on

And Facebook.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: ihatecoriander

Eventually, people started changing the meme – incorporating old memes like "grabbing a cold one with the boys"...

Patrick Monahan @pattymo

Reply Retweet Favorite

...Or just painting over faces entirely.

knowyourmeme.com

And then things got meta.

leon @leyawn

Reply Retweet Favorite
erin chack @ErinChack

Reply Retweet Favorite
Tim Stewart @TStew777

Reply Retweet Favorite

Eventually, someone figured out that the original photo was part of a set, and that the Distracted Boyfriend was a wayyyyyy bigger dickhead than anyone had first realized. Turns out the dude has been distracted on more than one occasion (like when he proposed to his girlfriend?????).

STOP I DIDN'T KNOW THERE WERE MULTIPLE PICS FJDJDDJDJD GIRL WYD DROP HIS CRUSTY ASS
ria @BTSlNTRO

STOP I DIDN'T KNOW THERE WERE MULTIPLE PICS FJDJDDJDJD GIRL WYD DROP HIS CRUSTY ASS

Reply Retweet Favorite

But that's not all of them! A quick search on Shutterstock shows the drama-filled life of this sitcom-ready stock photo couple.

Antonio Guillem / Shutterstock

Sure, some of them look older – but the male model is definitely the same dude, right? And... like... what a dick.

Antonio Guillem / Shutterstock

This one is probably the most damaging.

Antonio Guillem / Shutterstock

Photographer Antonio Guillem didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on his viral pictures.

For now, people are still making Distracted Boyfriend memes – so enjoy it before something new comes along. Also, if you're any of the models in this photoset, please please pleasseeee email me.

@mathewi Meme scientists from their hidden bunker have been experimenting with "Distracted Boyfriend" stock image,b… https://t.co/B8Z2YvCVdt
Rob Clark @theelusivefish

@mathewi Meme scientists from their hidden bunker have been experimenting with "Distracted Boyfriend" stock image,b… https://t.co/B8Z2YvCVdt

Reply Retweet Favorite

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews