 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

I Can't Believe I Have To Tell You A Photo Of A Dingo Eating A Shark While Two Snakes Have Sex Is Actually Fake

It's been a hell of a week.

Posted on
Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

This photo of a dingo with a dead shark looking on as two snakes have sex has been going viral recently.

[on phone to mum] Mum: how's Australia? Me: there's a dingo eating a shark and two snakes are rooting on the beach Mum: *laughs and scolds me for speaking in an uncouth manner Me: *sends SMS Mum: WTF?!?! https://t.co/bLw2PyiFHA
The Cool Hand Luke @MaverickBistro

[on phone to mum] Mum: how's Australia? Me: there's a dingo eating a shark and two snakes are rooting on the beach Mum: *laughs and scolds me for speaking in an uncouth manner Me: *sends SMS Mum: WTF?!?! https://t.co/bLw2PyiFHA

Reply Retweet Favorite

On Facebook and on Twitter it has racked up tens of thousands of shares.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: TheBellTowerTimes

It's the sort of viral gold that Australia's tourism industry probably isn't too happy about. You know, not many people are drawn to a place by its incredibly violent, sex-crazed animals. Unless you're into that (no judgement).

Australia summed up in one picture.
🇦🇺Only In Australia🇦🇺 @Landdownoz

Australia summed up in one picture.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

So it should please you to know that the photo is actually (no duh) made up of two separate images.

imgur.com, imgur.com / Via reddit.com

The dingo image first went viral five years ago on Reddit. The reaction back then was pretty similar to present day.

reddit.com

And in 2015 a video compiling all the crazy photos to come out of Australia was viewed almost 500,000 times. The dingo was in there, too.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Meanwhile, the snakes fuckin' by the side of the road went viral six years ago (again on Reddit) after a user said they took the photo following a chance encounter.

Imgur
View this image on Imgur
reddit.com
Advertisement

So yes, both of these things appeared to have happened separately, and are linked to two Reddit posts.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Warner Bros

Like, a dingo was pictured standing over a dead shark. Maybe it even ate some of it, we don't know. Hell, due to the difficulty in tracking down the original photo, it might be fake too! But it looks pretty legit.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
clipzui.com

And it looks like two snakes really did get entwined on the side of the road so they could ... fuck.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
giphy.com

And these two images have gone viral a whole bunch of times, but have now been stuck together on top of each other to make it look like they were happening at the same place, same time.

Meanwhile in Australia... A Dingo eats a Shark while 2 snakes have sex...(or fight..) #Australia
Dunken K Bliths @DunkenKBliths

Meanwhile in Australia... A Dingo eats a Shark while 2 snakes have sex...(or fight..) #Australia

Reply Retweet Favorite

BUT BUT BUT!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

Never – ever ever – did a dingo kill and eat a shark on an Australian beach while two snakes had sex on the road. At least, not that human beings have photographed.

This has been today's community announcement.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Universal Pictures

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With AUNews

Advertisement
 
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App