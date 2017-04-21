Sections

This College Student Had The Best Clapback To His Stepdad, Who Said He Wouldn't Graduate

"I'm just a first generation college kid from Detroit trying to beat the odds. I guess people can relate to a humble beginning."

Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

Daivon Reeder from Detroit, Michigan, will be graduating on Saturday from Eastern Michigan University, where he studied criminal justice and military science.

In a celebratory mood, Reeder sent out a tweet on Thursday clapping back at his stepdad who, Reeder said, had previously told him it was "pointless to go to orientation" because he "wasn't going to graduate" from college.

My step dad told me it was pointless to go to orientation, I wasn't going to graduate.....4 years later he in jail…
KING KIDD 🏆 @_justcallmekidd

My step dad told me it was pointless to go to orientation, I wasn't going to graduate.....4 years later he in jail… https://t.co/6T2IiFlcPU

"I just thought the situation of mine was ironic," he told BuzzFeed News when discussing the tweet, which has since gone super viral and racked up tens of thousands of retweets.

People loved Reeder's response, congratulating him by the thousands on his achievement.

@_justcallmekidd @GeorgeFoster72 How funny, my stepdad said something similar to me and now...(points to bio) I'm with you ✊️
Nick Shook @TheNickShook

@_justcallmekidd @GeorgeFoster72 How funny, my stepdad said something similar to me and now...(points to bio) I'm with you ✊️

@_justcallmekidd congratulations and fuck that nigga
Fem B. Wells @FeministaJones

@_justcallmekidd congratulations and fuck that nigga

@_justcallmekidd Congrats man.
David Vertsberger @_Verts

@_justcallmekidd Congrats man.

@_justcallmekidd congratulations!
Ashley Alese Edwards @AshleyAlese

@_justcallmekidd congratulations!

Turns out a lot of people could relate to Reeder's story.

Everyone has a story. This one isn't done yet! 🎓✊🏾💪🏾
Zach Badger-House @ZachBadgerhouse

Everyone has a story. This one isn't done yet! 🎓✊🏾💪🏾 https://t.co/flWEqpHhPt

SECURE THE BAG
J'onn J'onzz @MustyKony

SECURE THE BAG https://t.co/DOodKq7M7G

Four years later he's Vince Carter. Inspirational stuff.
Bob Loblaw @hinkestom

Four years later he's Vince Carter. Inspirational stuff. https://t.co/fHmiWRqMq8

Damn near blood 💯 go crazy Michael ✊🏾
"EA Sports" @SkrappyT

Damn near blood 💯 go crazy Michael ✊🏾 https://t.co/4oREvhXMSE

"I really do appreciate all the support," said Reeder. "It makes these last few years worth everything."

'I'm just a first generation college kid from Detroit trying to beat the odds. I guess people can relate to a humble beginning.'
"I'm just a first generation college kid from Detroit trying to beat the odds. I guess people can relate to a humble beginning."

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

