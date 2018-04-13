 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

This Teen's Teacher Said No Phones In Class ... So He Brought In A Record Player

Teens, uh...find a way.

Posted on
Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

Wyatt Prutch is a 17-year-old junior at Hudson's Bay High School in Vancouver, Washington.

Supplied

Recently, Prutch was prepping for a physics exam when his teacher, Mr Saueracker, said there would be no mobile phones (not even for music), because students could use them to cheat.

&quot;He joked about being able to listen to music if we bring in a Walkman or something,&quot; Prutch told BuzzFeed News. &quot;I joked about bringing my record player.&quot; Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Funny Or Die

"He joked about being able to listen to music if we bring in a Walkman or something," Prutch told BuzzFeed News. "I joked about bringing my record player."

Well, the next day Prutch decided to deliver on his joke, fronting up for the exam with his record player and a copy of Kanye West's LP The College Dropout.

Twitter: @esaueracker
Advertisement

Luckily, Prutch's teacher saw the funny side of things and even brought an extension chord out so he could plug the record player in. "He's the actual greatest teacher," said Prutch. "He's really good...physics is like the highlight of school."

Supplied

Mr Saueracker (first name Eric) even tweeted about the record player on Wednesday. It went hugely viral, and so far has almost 200,000 retweets.

Students are taking their Physics Midterm exam today. I said no cell phones, not even for music since they could be used to cheat. This student brought in a record player and is bumping Kanye in his headphones right now... https://t.co/p57iMIal7D
Eric Saueracker @esaueracker

Students are taking their Physics Midterm exam today. I said no cell phones, not even for music since they could be used to cheat. This student brought in a record player and is bumping Kanye in his headphones right now... https://t.co/p57iMIal7D

Reply Retweet Favorite
The kids are all right. https://t.co/0jqdwnSERE
Record Store Day @recordstoreday

The kids are all right. https://t.co/0jqdwnSERE

Reply Retweet Favorite
@forza_juv3 @esaueracker That's a terrible record player, has shit audio quality and will destroy your records over time.
Nick @nicolaspac15

@forza_juv3 @esaueracker That's a terrible record player, has shit audio quality and will destroy your records over time.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement
@esaueracker @TeamKanyeDaily He listening to Kanye West he never going to fail
Pablo (JimJim) @jimnguyen053

@esaueracker @TeamKanyeDaily He listening to Kanye West he never going to fail

Reply Retweet Favorite
@esaueracker @StraitTwistedMe Me listening to the answers i pre-recorded and trying to make it seem like Kanye is spitting fire. https://t.co/SG2RlpSo4h
Web/Graphics/Cocktails! Queen of Sarcasm @WebDesignHer

@esaueracker @StraitTwistedMe Me listening to the answers i pre-recorded and trying to make it seem like Kanye is spitting fire. https://t.co/SG2RlpSo4h

Reply Retweet Favorite
@esaueracker Plot twist: it's kanye reading the exam's answers
xem 🔵‏ @MaximeEuziere

@esaueracker Plot twist: it's kanye reading the exam's answers

Reply Retweet Favorite
We’re living in 2018 while this guy is living in 1974 https://t.co/hB0b1d4UwA
🃏 @Jordan__IX

We’re living in 2018 while this guy is living in 1974 https://t.co/hB0b1d4UwA

Reply Retweet Favorite

"There's a surprising amount of discussion about the brand of the record player, that I don't even know to be honest," said Prutch. As for the exam? He says he aced it.

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With AUNews

Advertisement
Promoted
Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App