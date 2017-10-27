Australia’s Deputy PM Just Got Kicked Out Of Parliament And Twitter Is Losing Its Shit

On Friday, Australia's deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce, Nationals senator Fiona Nash, One Nation senator Malcolm Roberts, and two former Greens senators Scott Ludlam and Larissa Waters were found to be ineligible to be elected to parliament for holding dual citizenships.
1. Before the High Court's ruling was even handed down, its website crashed, which was to be expected.
2. But ultimately it was a sad day for some and a happy day for others. Most of the people on Twitter just saw it as an opportunity to make some jokes (which is good, it's Friday and it has been a WEEK.)
3. First people honed in on the departing Barnaby Joyce, who was most famous for his bizarre battle with Johnny Depp and Amber Heard over their two dogs, Pistol and Boo.
8. Then attention was paid to Malcolm Roberts, whose brief time in parliament was certainly memorable.
13. Nick Xenophon, who managed to get off scott free, was making jokes before the ruling.
14. And then things just got silly.
21. With five departing former or current senators, Australian parliament is a bit of a clusterfuck at the moment. Guess we just hope it gets sorted out over the weekend.
