Australia’s Deputy PM Just Got Kicked Out Of Parliament And Twitter Is Losing Its Shit

Or: a memorial for those we lost in the great Citizenship 7 ruling of 2017.

Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

On Friday, Australia's deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce, Nationals senator Fiona Nash, One Nation senator Malcolm Roberts, and two former Greens senators Scott Ludlam and Larissa Waters were found to be ineligible to be elected to parliament for holding dual citizenships.

GOING GOING GONE Barnaby Joyce 🙅🏻‍♂️ Fiona Nash 🙅🏼 Malcolm Roberts 🤦🏼‍♂️ Larissa Waters 🙅🏼 Scott Ludlam 🙅🏻‍♂️https://t.co/fpBXvvbQcx
Alice Workman @workmanalice

1. Before the High Court's ruling was even handed down, its website crashed, which was to be expected.

Chances of High Court website crashing - 100% #citizenship7
Matt Wordsworth @MattWordsworth

2. But ultimately it was a sad day for some and a happy day for others. Most of the people on Twitter just saw it as an opportunity to make some jokes (which is good, it's Friday and it has been a WEEK.)

Can’t believe Senator Righto Winnie-Blues has been disqualified from parliament for feeding a brown snake up the tailpipe of his Datsun
Skeleanor Robotson @marrowing

3. First people honed in on the departing Barnaby Joyce, who was most famous for his bizarre battle with Johnny Depp and Amber Heard over their two dogs, Pistol and Boo.

Karma
👻Spookymantha👻 @bortofdarkness

4.

We go live to Pistol and Boo
Lew @LewSOS

5.

somewhere, in the darkened recesses of the high court chambers, pistol and boo laugh softly
Tiger Webb @tfswebb

6.

Still waiting for the tweet from Amber Heard to say goodbye to Joyce #auspol
Eliot Hastie @Hastie93

7.

elsewhere ...
Jonathan Green @GreenJ

8. Then attention was paid to Malcolm Roberts, whose brief time in parliament was certainly memorable.

No matter what happens, Malcolm Roberts will still ~believe~ he is a Senator, which is all that counts.
Peter Taggart @petertaggart

9.

Sorry to the 77 people who voted for Malcolm Roberts :( #citizenship7
Clementine Ford @clementine_ford

10.

Breaking: Sky News announce Malcolm Roberts new late night host. #Citizenship7
Stephen Spencer @sspencer_63

11.

remember the time Malcolm Roberts was elected to the Senate? me either because legally it NEVER HAPPENED
Vince Rugari @VinceRugari

12.

Well I guess Malcolm Roberts’ ... climate changed 😎
Rick Morton @SquigglyRick

13. Nick Xenophon, who managed to get off scott free, was making jokes before the ruling.

Nick Xenophon just told a committee witness to answer quickly because "I might only be here for another 5 minutes".
Stephanie Peatling @srpeatling

14. And then things just got silly.

s club (there ain't no party like an s club party) gonna swear allegiance (to another country tonight)
Casey Briggs @CaseyBriggs

15.

Remember Remember 27 October The High Court's dethroning of Joyce. I'll hear no bemoaning of Barnaby's owning As anything other than choice
Colley @JamColley

16.

more like barnabye joyce
mat whitehead @matwhi

17.

This is better than watching Jarrod crying tbh #auspol
🎃👻 outside 👻🎃 @annaspargoryan

18.

wait i just remembered Joyce is deputy PM…. hahaha Australia just lost its deputy PM because he's a foreigner oh boy
Pat 🏳️‍🌈 @_patmurray

19.

“And the High Court shall so hold”
RedMcKenziesMusicBox @onlyapaprmoon

20.

Astonishingly, the High Court has overturned the earlier judgment issue by Paul Murray
Tobby @tobiasziegler

21. With five departing former or current senators, Australian parliament is a bit of a clusterfuck at the moment. Guess we just hope it gets sorted out over the weekend.

hey Siri what is government now
Robert Watkins @arrjaydub

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

