Here’s What Trump’s Wall Would Look Like If It Was Built In Australia

How could we use that Trump Wall in Australia? What could we do with all that wall? Would Mexico pay for it? Here are some ideas.
Or (and this is totally up to Tasmanians) we could circle just about their entire state for as little as 1147 kilometres of 100% American* made Trump Wall.
Currently the American congress is refusing to fund its own Trump Wall. On Tuesday Trump asked for a few billion dollars to begin construction on the wall, but Republicans said they wouldn’t stump up the cash.
In January Trump signed an executive order for the wall – so it’s probably only a matter of time.
Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.
