People Are Laughing At This Dude Who Broke Into Someone’s Home And Just Crawled Along The Floor

*Theme from Mission Impossible starts playing.*

Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

Footage has been released by police of a thief sliding along the floor of a Brighton, Victoria property, and he's since been dubbed the "Brighton Creepy Crawly".

Victoria Police @VictoriaPolice

There he is, skuttlin' along.

Victoria Police

Around 3:40pm on Tuesday a man entered the house via its office and attempted to remove two heavy safes. He failed – leaving empty-handed – but that's not what grabbed people's attention. Instead, it's the method by which the mystery burglar entered the office that has generated much interest.

me sliding into ur DMS
Gina Rushton @ginarush

me sliding into ur DMS https://t.co/haLO3Mcofx

what. is. happening.
Luke Hopewell ⚡️ @lukehopewell

what. is. happening. https://t.co/zqG1UoHKYx

This works best if you hum the Mission Impossible theme over the top
David the Unready @DavidMcElrea

This works best if you hum the Mission Impossible theme over the top https://t.co/NSjKPr7KTN

@7NewsMelbourne
Robbie V @TKC_RobbieV

@7NewsMelbourne

The footage certainly showed how much cooler movies seem to make breaking and entering look.

@VictoriaPolice Makes you realise how cool stuff in movies looks creepy in real world.
PsyCatic @gayatri_d

@VictoriaPolice Makes you realise how cool stuff in movies looks creepy in real world.

When you've seen movies
sneezingis4chumps @BigLEff1000

When you've seen movies https://t.co/Pn17rrK7Xk

The man, believed to be aged about 30 to 40, has not yet been identified by police. But one thing we know for sure — the dude does not like walking.

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

