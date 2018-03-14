People Are Laughing At This Dude Who Broke Into Someone’s Home And Just Crawled Along The Floor

Footage has been released by police of a thief sliding along the floor of a Brighton, Victoria property, and he's since been dubbed the "Brighton Creepy Crawly".
There he is, skuttlin' along.
Around 3:40pm on Tuesday a man entered the house via its office and attempted to remove two heavy safes. He failed – leaving empty-handed – but that's not what grabbed people's attention. Instead, it's the method by which the mystery burglar entered the office that has generated much interest.
The footage certainly showed how much cooler movies seem to make breaking and entering look.
The man, believed to be aged about 30 to 40, has not yet been identified by police. But one thing we know for sure — the dude does not like walking.
