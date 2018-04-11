 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

All Of The Questions I Have About Mark Zuckerberg's Booster Seat

Senator...I need a boost.

Posted on
Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

On Tuesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Zuck) testified before two Senate committees in the US where he was asked about fake news, foreign interference in elections, data privacy, and a whole bunch of other stuff.

Win Mcnamee / Getty Images

The testimony came after longstanding criticism of Facebook's role in influencing elections (most notably the US presidential election in 2016). People were very excited by everything that was finally transpiring. There were a lot of tweets.

ZUCKERBERG: im ready to answer any questions u might have about facebook 84-YEAR-OLD SENATOR: excellent. mr zuckerberg my farmville farm needs more pigs but i cannot figure out where to purchase them
Bob Vulfov @bobvulfov

ZUCKERBERG: im ready to answer any questions u might have about facebook 84-YEAR-OLD SENATOR: excellent. mr zuckerberg my farmville farm needs more pigs but i cannot figure out where to purchase them

Reply Retweet Favorite
tfw you aren't being grilled by the Senate Judiciary Committee
Jeffrey Young @JeffYoung

tfw you aren't being grilled by the Senate Judiciary Committee

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

However, there's one thing that was only briefly touched upon before disappearing into the ether: Mr Zuckerberg, on his Big Day Before Congress, used...a booster seat.

AP

A booster seat. To boost him up by about four inches, let's say.

ZUCKERBERG TESTIFYING IN FRONT OF CONGRESS FROM A BOOSTER SEAT???? FAM!!!!! https://t.co/jONH1kTLlB
Your New Problematic Fav @cbenjaminrucker

ZUCKERBERG TESTIFYING IN FRONT OF CONGRESS FROM A BOOSTER SEAT???? FAM!!!!! https://t.co/jONH1kTLlB

Reply Retweet Favorite
How you gonna testify to Congress sitting on a booster seat?
Jericho - Tucker @IIJERiiCHOII

How you gonna testify to Congress sitting on a booster seat?

Reply Retweet Favorite

Well.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Columbia Pictures
Advertisement

While the simple fact could be that Zuckerberg is not the tallest guy, do they not have any other chairs in this Great American Congress?

LOL does he get a kiddie restaurant placemat to draw on with that booster seat (from @KaivanShroff)
Drew Magary @drewmagary

LOL does he get a kiddie restaurant placemat to draw on with that booster seat (from @KaivanShroff)

Reply Retweet Favorite

Are there no chairs available that can be raised and lowered? The chair I use at work can be...they're easy to come by.

Mark Zuckerberg using a booster seat to testify before Congress is the only meme you need today.
Brian Watson @brianwatson80

Mark Zuckerberg using a booster seat to testify before Congress is the only meme you need today.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Did Zuck not think people would notice? (They did).

Stop infantilizing Mark Zuckerberg! Also, here’s his booster seat. (Photographs by Evy Mages.)
Andrew Beaujon @abeaujon

Stop infantilizing Mark Zuckerberg! Also, here’s his booster seat. (Photographs by Evy Mages.)

Reply Retweet Favorite
a lot of people are making fun of mark zuckerberg for bringing a booster seat to the senate but have zero problem when my shitty child Dartanian demands one at every goddamn Hardee’s we go to
KT NELSON @KrangTNelson

a lot of people are making fun of mark zuckerberg for bringing a booster seat to the senate but have zero problem when my shitty child Dartanian demands one at every goddamn Hardee’s we go to

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement
This tweet offers no value other than to laugh at Zuckerberg's booster seat.
Travis Wright #crypto @teedubya

This tweet offers no value other than to laugh at Zuckerberg's booster seat.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Or was this an attempt at some kind of 4D Chess wherein Zuckerberg was trying to take the attention away from his testimony and towards his booster?

If this is the case then bravo, Mr Zuckerberg, for you have caught one fish and his name is "me." Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Warner Bros

If this is the case then bravo, Mr Zuckerberg, for you have caught one fish and his name is "me."

There are indeed a lot of things to consider.

Uh does Zuckerberg have a booster seat? https://t.co/02EfWaqZb9
Mark Di Stefano 🤙🏻 @MarkDiStef

Uh does Zuckerberg have a booster seat? https://t.co/02EfWaqZb9

Reply Retweet Favorite
Tech companies pretend they don’t understand the subtlety of the bias their platforms introduce, but OF COURSE they do. Zuckerberg is 5’7” His team has him sitting on a 4” cushion during testimony because they know it’s important for him not to look small or meek in the pics. https://t.co/9on6W3eppi
Kaivan Shroff @KaivanShroff

Tech companies pretend they don’t understand the subtlety of the bias their platforms introduce, but OF COURSE they do. Zuckerberg is 5’7” His team has him sitting on a 4” cushion during testimony because they know it’s important for him not to look small or meek in the pics. https://t.co/9on6W3eppi

Reply Retweet Favorite
Where can I buy Zuckerberg's booster seat for my 12-year old?
Mat Johnson @mat_johnson

Where can I buy Zuckerberg's booster seat for my 12-year old?

Reply Retweet Favorite

Zuckerberg faced over five hours of questioning in his first day of testimony. He'll be back in the chair tomorrow to do it all again.

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With AUNews

Advertisement
Promoted
Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App