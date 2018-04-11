Two Australian Union Officials Have Been Fired Over A Fake Black Lives Matter Facebook Scam

Two Australian men who worked for the Western Australian branch of the National Union of Workers (NUW) have been fired after being linked to a fake Black Lives Matter Facebook page that solicited over $100,000 in donations.



National secretary for the NUW Tim Kennedy confirmed the terminations in a statement on Wednesday afternoon. Kennedy said the reports of a "sham" Black Lives Matter Facebook page and website had "deeply distressed and appalled" the NUW.

"The NUW has launched an investigation into claims made by a CNN report and has terminated the officials concerned," he said.



"The NUW is not involved in and has not authorised any activities with reference to claims made in CNN's story.



"The claims made in the report, and subsequent reports, betray the values of the NUW and are abhorrent to all the hardworking NUW officials and members who are tarnished by these claims.



"Further, our values of respect, dignity and equality define us. Every day, we represent workers organising collectively and struggling for a fair go.



"We stand in solidarity with Black Lives Matter and grassroots activist organisations nationally and internationally."