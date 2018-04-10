The Biggest Black Lives Matter Facebook Page Was A Scam With Links To A White Australian Man

CNN published a story on Monday alleging that Ian Mackay, an employee of the NUW, was linked to the Facebook page. The page had almost 700,000 followers – – more than twice the amount of the official Black Lives Matter page – before it was suspended by Facebook on Monday.



Initially, Facebook told CNN the page "didn't show anything that violated" its community standards, but the Black Lives Matter page was disabled after the social media giant had also disabled the account of one of the administrators.

The NUW represents tens of thousands of Australian workers and Mackay had been working within the organisation – most recently becoming a branch vice president in late 2015.

Fundraising campaigns linked to the Facebook page have been suspended by Patreon, Paypal, and Donorbox after they were contacted for comment by CNN.

A list of domains that were at one point registered using his Union email address shows dozens of domains referencing things including Donald Trump, Black Lives Matter, references to Australian online banking corporations, and sexual acts.