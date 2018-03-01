Meanwhile, Australia Receives Over 57,000 Illegal Firearms In National Amnesty

Share On more Share On more

Australia's first national firearms amnesty since the 1996 Port Arthur massacre has seen over 57,000 automatic rifles, handguns, and even a rocket launcher handed in to authorities.



Police and justice ministers agreed to the national firearms amnesty in 2016, aiming to reduce the number of unregistered firearms in Australia. The Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission conservatively estimated there to be 260,000 illegal firearms in the country.

Results from the three-month amnesty – which ran from July to September 2017 – were released today and showed 57,324 unregistered firearms were handed in across Australia to either be registered or destroyed.



The highest number of firearms was received in NSW (24,831), with Queensland (16,375) and Victoria (9,175) following behind. Almost a third of the weapons were destroyed, with the remaining either registered and handed back or resold by a licensed dealer.

Almost 2,500 of the firearms were fully and semiautomatic weapons, with an average of 630 firearms handed in every day the amnesty ran.

The minister for law enforcement and cyber security Angus Taylor told 9News there results were beyond what had been expected.

“It was a very good result – 57,000 firearms handed in, nearly 2,500 of those were semi-automatic or automatic,” he said.