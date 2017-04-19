Get Our App!
19 Tiny Changes You Can Make To Help The Earth
16 Of The Most Uniquely "Australian Values" People…
Answer Six Questions And We’ll Tell You Which…
Senator Gives Brutally Honest Interview About Weed,…
Tell Us Your Best "Pretty Little Liars" A.D.…
This Teen Hilariously And Brutally Exposed The…
They Said Bella Hadid Was In These Pics But I Don’t…
Surprise, Bitch! Keira Knightley Is Returning To…
We Know What Type Of Cake You Are Based On Random…

16 Of The Most Uniquely "Australian Values" People May Have Forgotten

After prime minister Malcolm Turnbull’s apparent struggle to list “Australian values”, hundreds jumped in on social media to point him in the right direction.

Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

On Thursday morning prime minister Malcolm Turnbull unveiled new stricter conditions on becoming an Australian citizen.

On Thursday morning prime minister Malcolm Turnbull unveiled new stricter conditions on becoming an Australian citizen.

View this image ›

Lukas Coch / AAPIMAGE

The new questions are based on “Australian values”, said Turnbull, who was backed up by immigration minister Peter Dutton, who said any perpetrators of domestic violence should not be Australian citizens.

The sudden discussion of “Australian values” left many Aussies wondering just what the term really meant. Turnbull himself could only recall the apparent Australian value of an “enormous reservoir of good sense.”

“We know that our values of mutual respect, democracy, freedom, rule of law, those values, a fair go - they are fundamental Australian values,” he said.

1. Shortly following the Turnbull presser, Australians on social media tried their own hand at defining uniquely Australian values and boy, there were some serious suggestions.

2. There was plenty about housing affordability.

3.

4. And Aussie food rituals.

Running out of durries just as you're gonna do a Maccas run #AustralianValues

— ainsindahouse (@ainsindahouse)
5.

eating raw onions with the peel still on #australianvalues

— Jess Wheeler (@wheelswordsmith)
6.

#AustralianValues Knowing the difference in taste between Clag, Bostix and Uhu

— Kath and Kim Now (@KathAndKimToday)
7.

chicken salt #australianvalues

— Gemma Scoble (@gemscoble)
8.

pie shop owners that attempt to charge for tomato sauce should be hung in the town square and spat upon #AustralianValues

— The Philby (@ThePhilby)

9. But there was also a fair chunk of criticism of the government – even Greens leader Richard Di Natale got in on the act.

One Australian Senator owns 33 properties, while 48 millionaires pay no income tax - not even the Medicare levy #AustralianValues

— Richard Di Natale (@RichardDiNatale)
10.

Using 30 bad consecutive Newspolls as the basis of your leadership bid #AustralianValues #auspol

— Eamonn Fitzpatrick (@EamonnFitz)
11.

Overthrowing disappointing Prime Ministers every 2 years. #AustralianValues

— Nick (@Oostralian)
12.

#australianvalues

— Carnegie (@sheepRdangerous)
13.

Dropping your daks to reveal speedos with the flag of the Islamic country you’re in but also you’re a government adviser #AustralianValues

— Mark Di Stefano 🤙🏻 (@MarkDiStef)

14. Australia’s less-than-ideal reputation for subtle racism was also mentioned.

I'm not racist, but #AustralianValues

— Sally Rugg (@sallyrugg)

15. As was the treatment of the nation’s Indigenous people.

Systematically destroy 200+ indigenous languages, then insist newcomers speak yours (which you're barely literate in). #AustralianValues

— Craig Andrew Batty (@ResignInShame)

16. And some people just listed out everything they could think of that fit into 140 characters.

#AustralianValues - telling others where speed cameras are - saying 'gronk' - calling Asian service staff 'boss' - coward punch

— Lucy Valentine (@LucyXIV)

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.
Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
We Spent The Day At A Pro-Life Service For Women With "Problem Pregnancies"

by Gina Rushton

Connect With AUNews
More News
More News
Now Buzzing