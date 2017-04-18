Sections

Adidas Apologises After Email Congratulates People For Surviving The Boston Marathon

A marketing email sent en masse on Tuesday featured the subject line "congrats, you survived the Boston Marathon."

Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

Sporting apparel superbrand Adidas has apoligized for a marketing email it sent out on Tuesday with the subject line "Congrats, you survived the Boston Marathon."

"We are incredibly sorry," Adidas said in a tweet on Tuesday afternoon. "Clearly, there was no thought given to the insensitive email subject line we sent Tuesday. We deeply apologize for our mistake."

Social media users were quick to remind Adidas of the 2013 Boston marathon bombings where three people died and almost 300 were injured after bombs went off near the finish line.

Hey @adidas, I don't think this is the best subject line for an email......
Someone in the marketing department at @Adidas is going to get fired hard for the subject of this email.
Man. Adidas messed up bad with this one. SMH.
Two brothers, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and Tamerlan Tsarnaev, were responsible for the attacks. Tamerlan Tsarnaev died during a police chase in the days after the bombing. In 2015, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was sentenced to death over his role in the attack.

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

