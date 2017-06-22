Sections

A French Fitness Blogger Has Died After A Whipped Cream Dispenser Exploded

Rebecca Burger, 32, died on Sunday.

Posted on
Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia
Assma Maad
Assma Maad
Journaliste chez BuzzFeed News, France

Rebecca Burger, a 32-year-old fitness blogger with a huge presence on social media, has died from cardiac arrest after being struck by an exploding whipped cream dispenser.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @rebeccablikes

Burger's family confirmed the French social media influencer's death on her Instagram on Wednesday, warning her followers that "tens of thousands" of the "defective devices" are still in circulation.

The fitness model was rushed to hospital last Saturday and died on Sunday. French prosecutors told BuzzFeed News they are still determining the exact circumstances of her death.

While police would not confirm that a cream dispenser was responsible for Burger's death, her family seemed to believe the kitchen utensil was responsible, citing it in a post on her Instagram.

"Here is an example of a cream dispenser which exploded and struck Rebecca's throat, resulting in her death," read the post.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @rebeccablikes

"Do not use this kind of utensil in your home. Tens of thousands of defective devices are still in circulation."

Burger was a competitive fitness model, placing in the top 10 at 2015's Arnold Classic Amateur in the United States, and winning the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness' French National Championship Bikini event in 2014.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @rebeccablikes

More than 55,000 people have liked Burger's Facebook page and the French fitness fanatic has more than 150,000 followers on Instagram.

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

Assma Maad est journaliste chez BuzzFeed News France et travaille depuis Paris.

Contact Assma Maad at assma.maad@buzzfeed.com.

