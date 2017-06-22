A French Fitness Blogger Has Died After A Whipped Cream Dispenser Exploded

Burger's family confirmed the French social media influencer's death on her Instagram on Wednesday, warning her followers that "tens of thousands" of the "defective devices" are still in circulation.



The fitness model was rushed to hospital last Saturday and died on Sunday. French prosecutors told BuzzFeed News they are still determining the exact circumstances of her death.

While police would not confirm that a cream dispenser was responsible for Burger's death, her family seemed to believe the kitchen utensil was responsible, citing it in a post on her Instagram.

"Here is an example of a cream dispenser which exploded and struck Rebecca's throat, resulting in her death," read the post.