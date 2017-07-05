News Network Apologises For Asking Facebook Followers If An Activist Should Leave The Country Or "Face Her Critics"

Australian news network Channel 7 has apologised and removed a Facebook poll asking followers to vote on whether prominent TV presenter, activist and engineer Yassmin Abdel-Magied should leave the country or "face her critics."
The poll was posted on Tuesday and invited 7 News Australia's 1.4 million followers to vote after Abdel-Magied announced she was leaving the country and heading to London.
"Do you support her decision to move to London or do you think she should stay and face her critics?" asked the now-deleted poll.
On Wednesday morning 7 News posted again on its Facebook, updating its followers on the results. "So far, 15 per cent of you have voted no and 85 per cent have voted yes," said the post.
7 News' poll was lambasted on Twitter throughout Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning before it was abruptly removed.
In a statement to news.com.au, 7 News said the poll was removed and "should never have been posted."
"We are reviewing how that occurred," said the spokesperson.
“This is more a reflection of Channel 7's poor editorial decision-making than anything else. The outlet’s profiling of me in this way invites prejudice and discrimination. It’s pretty trashy click-bait," Abdel-Magied told BuzzFeed News in a statement.
"Channel 7 should apologise. The poll was a bad call - sensationalist and really, pretty ridiculous.”
