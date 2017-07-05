Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

News Network Apologises For Asking Facebook Followers If An Activist Should Leave The Country Or "Face Her Critics"

Yassmin Abdel-Magied recently announced she was moving from Australia to the UK "to partake in the Aussie rite of passage".

Posted on
Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

Australian news network Channel 7 has apologised and removed a Facebook poll asking followers to vote on whether prominent TV presenter, activist and engineer Yassmin Abdel-Magied should leave the country or "face her critics."

Facebook: 7NewsAustralia

The poll was posted on Tuesday and invited 7 News Australia's 1.4 million followers to vote after Abdel-Magied announced she was leaving the country and heading to London.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: YassminAbdelMagied

"Do you support her decision to move to London or do you think she should stay and face her critics?" asked the now-deleted poll.

Wtf
Osman Faruqi @oz_f

Wtf

Reply Retweet Favorite

On Wednesday morning 7 News posted again on its Facebook, updating its followers on the results. "So far, 15 per cent of you have voted no and 85 per cent have voted yes," said the post.

Facebook: 7NewsAustralia

7 News' poll was lambasted on Twitter throughout Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning before it was abruptly removed.

Guys, this is not cool. This is hurtful.
Caroline Overington @overingtonc

Guys, this is not cool. This is hurtful.

Reply Retweet Favorite
I'm sure they'll embrace you with the open arms you deserve Yasmin. Travel well, be bold, have fun xxxx https://t.co/k0i3XlkICP
Anne Summers @SummersAnne

I'm sure they'll embrace you with the open arms you deserve Yasmin. Travel well, be bold, have fun xxxx https://t.co/k0i3XlkICP

Reply Retweet Favorite
Honestly @7NewsSydney your Facebook Poll on @yassmin_a is bullying. Pure bullying. You owe her a public apology. #7News
주체사상팬 @glengyron

Honestly @7NewsSydney your Facebook Poll on @yassmin_a is bullying. Pure bullying. You owe her a public apology. #7News

Reply Retweet Favorite
Now this. Ch7 appears neutral (it's a poll!) but it's following the lead of a witch-hunt and giving people a chance to spew vitriol.
Will Kostakis @willkostakis

Now this. Ch7 appears neutral (it's a poll!) but it's following the lead of a witch-hunt and giving people a chance to spew vitriol.

Reply Retweet Favorite
I don't know when the media collectively decided it was ok to obsessively bully a 26 year old...this is just awful https://t.co/UK3Rtr6iWb
Sarah Burnside @SarahEBurnside

I don't know when the media collectively decided it was ok to obsessively bully a 26 year old...this is just awful https://t.co/UK3Rtr6iWb

Reply Retweet Favorite
@oz_f @JoshButler I weep that a respected news service has come to this. #ClickHait
Graham Perrett @GrahamPerrettMP

@oz_f @JoshButler I weep that a respected news service has come to this. #ClickHait

Reply Retweet Favorite
@oz_f "stay and face her critics" what the fuck is wrong with these people
illy bocean 🌴 @IllyBocean

@oz_f "stay and face her critics" what the fuck is wrong with these people

Reply Retweet Favorite

In a statement to news.com.au, 7 News said the poll was removed and "should never have been posted."

"We are reviewing how that occurred," said the spokesperson.

“This is more a reflection of Channel 7's poor editorial decision-making than anything else. The outlet’s profiling of me in this way invites prejudice and discrimination. It’s pretty trashy click-bait," Abdel-Magied told BuzzFeed News in a statement.

"Channel 7 should apologise. The poll was a bad call - sensationalist and really, pretty ridiculous.”

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With AUNews