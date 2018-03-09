Shooter Takes Three Hostages At Biggest Veterans Home In The US

Authorities take up position near the Veterans Home of California after reports of an active shooter March 9, 2018.

A shooter took three hostages in a room of a sprawling veterans facility in Northern California on Friday after exchanging gunfire with deputies.

Local authorities first received a report of shots fired at 10:20 a.m. at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, according to Chris Chiles, a spokesperson for the Napa County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities know the identity of the shooter but have not released his identity. Chiles said that the shooter initially had more than three hostages, but released some of them, declining to comment further.

As of 2 p.m., Chiles said hostage negotiators had not been able to make contact with the shooter despite calling his personal cell phone and phones in the room where he was keeping hostages. The three hostages, Chiles said, were caretakers employed in the Pathway Home, which treats veterans with PTSD. There had been no known injuries so far, Chiles said.

Yountville is the largest veterans home in the US, with roughly 1,000 elderly and disabled veterans who fought in conflicts dating back to World War II, according to CalVet.

The FBI, SWAT teams, and California Highway Patrol also responded to the incident.