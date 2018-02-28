 back to top
You Can Now Bookmark Tweets Privately To Read Later And People Are Excited

No more faving things that you don't actually like or DMing them to yourself in some dual-personality meme chain.

Blake Montgomery
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Twitter introduced a new feature on Wednesday: the "share" button.

It allows you to:

  • DM tweets to people
  • Share tweets via email and text messages
  • Bookmark tweets for later
Today we are rolling out a new ‘share’ icon that allows you to: ☑️Direct Message Tweets to others ☑️Share Tweets v… https://t.co/F95d5KAQis
Here's how to use it, according to Twitter's blog: From a Tweet, tap the share icon and select "Add Tweet to Bookmarks."

"Found something historic? Don't want to forget a joke? Article that you want to read later? Save the tweet with Bookmarks, and come back to it whenever you want. Only you can see your bookmarks," Twitter announced.

Found something historic? Don’t want to forget a joke? Article that you want to read later? Save the Tweet with Bo… https://t.co/HWtYLVKGJK
You'll be able to access your private bookmarks via the profile tab that appears when you swipe left.

But it's only available if you're using Twitter's iOS app, Android app, Twitter Lite, or viewing Twitter from a mobile browser. The desktop version of Twitter won't have the bookmarks feature. Twitter did not immediately respond to request for comment about why that is.

Part of the share button's function is similar to the envelope icon on the old version of the Twitter mobile app, which has been replaced.

The envelope allowed you to DM tweets to people (including yourself) or share them via email and text. Twitter's Share button appears as the typical sharing logos on iOS and Android.

But the private bookmarking function is an entirely new feature for something people have been doing forever.

Hi Twitter! Many of you (especially in Japan!) have said you’d like to be able to easily + privately save Tweets fo… https://t.co/AMjaSHuQAT
Now you won't be faving things that you don't actually like or DMing them to yourself in some dual-personality meme chain.

According to Twitter product manager Jesar Shah, who wrote Twitter's blog post, a lot of people in Japan have been asking for the feature for quite some time.

Shah created a Twitter Moment giving a glimpse into the process of creating the bookmark feature, which she first called #SaveForLater.

Twitter in Japan and Japanese Twitter users were particularly involved with the creation of the feature — the company's tweets asking for feedback on the feature racked up hundreds of retweets.

Now that it's finally here, people are stoked.

we can bookmark tweets now ? sending tweets to myself via dms found dead in a ditch
This new Twitter bookmark feature is going to severely undercut the “I just hit fave to save it for later” excuse
Twitter Bookmarks has arrived. Now, other folks won’t be able to see what you’ve saved to read later. Boom.
@MattNegrin @EWErickson Everyone's bookmark list will all start with the word "Thread:"
