XXXTentacion Has Died After Being Shot Near Miami

TMZ reported that the rapper was shopping for motorcycles Monday when shots rang out.

Blake Montgomery
BuzzFeed News Reporter
XXXTentacion (center) attends the BET Hip Hop Awards in 2017.
XXXTentacion was shot and killed Monday while outside a motorcycle dealership near Miami, authorities confirmed.

TMZ reported that the rapper, born Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, had been shopping for motorcycles and as he was leaving, someone ran up to his vehicle and opened fire. The Broward County Sheriff's Department confirmed Monday afternoon that he had died of his wounds.

Authorities said they received a call of a shooting at the location at 3:57 p.m. and that an adult male was transported to a hospital.

BREAKING: @browardsheriff deputies investigating a shooting just outside of @RIVAMotorsports. One adult male rushed to Broward Health North. @WPLGLocal10 https://t.co/enRrvvD5jW
Ian Margol Local 10 @IanMargol

BREAKING: @browardsheriff deputies investigating a shooting just outside of @RIVAMotorsports. One adult male rushed to Broward Health North. @WPLGLocal10 https://t.co/enRrvvD5jW

The shooting occurred at the recreational vehicle dealership Riva Motorsports. A spokesperson for company declined to comment, citing an ongoing investigation. Local news station WPLG reported that Onfroy had been the one transported to Broward Health North Hospital, which did not immediately respond to request for comment.

An hour before the shooting, the rapper posted to his Instagram Story saying that he was planning a charity event in Florida this upcoming weekend.

XXXTentacion's label Caroline International, a subsidiary of Universal Music Group, did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The 20-year-old rapper's album ? reached No. 1 on the Billboard charts even as he faces a slew of criminal charges for domestic violence, including aggravated battery of his pregnant girlfriend.

Spotify and Apple Music also removed him from their promoted playlists last month, but later reinstated him after backlash from other rappers and record labels.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

Blake Montgomery is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.

Contact Blake Montgomery at blake.montgomery@buzzfeed.com.

