XXXTentacion Has Died After Being Shot Near Miami

Authorities said they received a call of a shooting at the location at 3:57 p.m. and that an adult male was transported to a hospital.

TMZ reported that the rapper, born Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, had been shopping for motorcycles and as he was leaving, someone ran up to his vehicle and opened fire. The Broward County Sheriff's Department confirmed Monday afternoon that he had died of his wounds.

XXXTentacion was shot and killed Monday while outside a motorcycle dealership near Miami, authorities confirmed.

BREAKING: @browardsheriff deputies investigating a shooting just outside of @RIVAMotorsports. One adult male rushed to Broward Health North. @WPLGLocal10 https://t.co/enRrvvD5jW

The shooting occurred at the recreational vehicle dealership Riva Motorsports. A spokesperson for company declined to comment, citing an ongoing investigation. Local news station WPLG reported that Onfroy had been the one transported to Broward Health North Hospital, which did not immediately respond to request for comment.



An hour before the shooting, the rapper posted to his Instagram Story saying that he was planning a charity event in Florida this upcoming weekend.

XXXTentacion's label Caroline International, a subsidiary of Universal Music Group, did not immediately respond to request for comment.



The 20-year-old rapper's album ? reached No. 1 on the Billboard charts even as he faces a slew of criminal charges for domestic violence, including aggravated battery of his pregnant girlfriend.

Spotify and Apple Music also removed him from their promoted playlists last month, but later reinstated him after backlash from other rappers and record labels.

