Donald Trump Jr.'s Wife Was Taken To The Hospital After Opening An Envelope With White Powder In It

Police say Vanessa Trump was taken to a New York City hospital as a precaution. The substance was later deemed to be nonhazardous.

Blake Montgomery
Jeff Swensen / Getty Images

The wife of Donald Trump Jr. was taken to the hospital as a precaution Monday after opening an envelope with white powder in it.

An investigation into the substance that Vanessa Trump was exposed to after opening the letter remains ongoing, but a New York Police spokesperson said the powder was deemed to be nonhazardous.

Trump and two other people were decontaminated by firefighters at her Manhattan residence after she opened the envelope around 10 a.m., police said.

Police did not identify the substance or the origin of the envelope.

The Secret Service is also investigating the scene.

A spokesperson for Donald Trump Jr. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

