Best-Selling Science Fiction Author Ursula K. Le Guin Is Dead At 88

"The family of Ursula K. Le Guin is deeply saddened to announce her peaceful death yesterday afternoon," her family tweeted Tuesday from her official account. No cause of death was immediately given.

Ursula K. Le Guin, the best-selling author of beloved science fiction and fantasy novels like The Left Hand Of Darkness and the Earthsea series, has died at her home in Portland, Oregon. She was 88.

Le Guin's books have sold millions of copies worldwide, inspired other authors, and been translated from English into dozens of languages. Her work often explored themes unseen in other science fiction.



Le Guin was lauded many times over the course of her career for her contribution to the genre, winning top awards, including the National Book Foundation Medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters in 2014 from President Obama. In 2003, she became the first woman to be named a Grandmaster of Science Fiction.

Her latest book, published in 2017, was collection of essays titled No Time to Spare: Thinking About What Matters.

A documentary about the author, Worlds Of Ursula K. Le Guin, is forthcoming, according to her website. Le Guin's son, Theo Down-Le Guin, said on Facebook that he was excited to see the film.

She is survived by her husband, son, two daughters, two brothers, and four grandchildren, according to the New York Times.

Other writers paid heartfelt tribute to Le Guin on Twitter.

Neil Gaiman, author of American Gods, Stardust, the Sandman series, and Coraline, wrote on Twitter that Le Guin's words were "written on my soul."