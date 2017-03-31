Sections

Tech

Twitter Breaks All Its Eggs

"No longer will an egg be telling you awful, racist, sexist remarks. Yay."

Posted on
Blake Montgomery
Blake Montgomery
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Twitter is radically changing its default new user profile image: eggs will become gray human silhouettes.

The eggs were placeholders for people who hadn't uploaded profile pictures. The news was first reported by Fast Company, and confirmed in a Twitter blog post.

In recent years, the eggs had become associated with trolls and abusive accounts.

Twitter has struggled with abusive users all its life. It's released several features to combat abuse in recent months. For example, people can choose not to see tweets from accounts without profile pictures, it rolled out new mute features, and Twitter now algorithmically scans for abusive tweets.

Eggs became associated with abuse because people seeking to harass others anonymously would seldom bother to upload profile pictures.

In its blog post, the company cited abuse as one of the major reasons for making the change:

We’ve noticed patterns of behavior with accounts that are created only to harass others – often they don’t take the time to personalize their accounts. This has created an association between the default egg profile photo and negative behavior, which isn’t fair to people who are still new to Twitter and haven’t yet personalized their profile photo.

Twitter says that the new profile image is better because it's kind of boring and people will want to change it.

A Twitter spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that while the egg was fun, colorful and Twitter-branded, the new image is nondescript, which is meant to give less prominence to people using it.

People will also start seeing more in-app prompts to upload profile pics according to Twitter.

Yet the decision was met largely with a mix of criticism...

Here is a better idea for the egg accounts, delete them all and make sign up require a phone number and an email
Rogue IRS @josiahfartlett

Here is a better idea for the egg accounts, delete them all and make sign up require a phone number and an email

Reply Retweet Favorite
.@Twitter has updated it’s troll, I mean “default” profile image. No longer will an egg be telling you awful, racis… https://t.co/OrQKB2WTmP
Ryan Parker @TheRyanParker

.@Twitter has updated it’s troll, I mean “default” profile image. No longer will an egg be telling you awful, racis… https://t.co/OrQKB2WTmP

Reply Retweet Favorite

Confusion...

love, where's your egg!!!????
Onew 1st LOVE 🌸 @iloveviewsh

love, where's your egg!!!????

Reply Retweet Favorite

And, of course, amusement.

darth™ @darth

Reply Retweet Favorite

The change came a day after Twitter rolled out changes to its reply feature, largely to the displeasure of users.

Blake Montgomery is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.

Contact Blake Montgomery at blake.montgomery@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

