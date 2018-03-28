The White House Believes Police Shootings Of Black Men Is Not A National Issue

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Wednesday that President Trump considers the high-profile police shootings of black men to be "local matters" that federal officials should stay out of.

Asked for President Trump's response to the recent shooting of Stephon Clark in Sacramento, an unarmed black man killed by two officers in his grandmother’s backyard, Sanders said that, while it was "certainly a terrible incident," it was "a local matter" to be handled by local authorities.

When pressed about whether Trump had asked local authorities about the death of Eric Garner, the father of five who died after a police officer put him in a choke hold in Staten Island in 2014, Sanders said she was not aware of any specific action and reiterated that the president believed these were "local matters."

But people have taken to the streets in recent days in Sacramento and Baton Rouge, Louisiana — where the state attorney general announced that two white police officers will not be charged in the 2016 shooting death of Alton Sterling — to protest the killings and police violence more broadly. In Sacramento on Tuesday, hundreds of protesters took over the main foyer at City Hall and disrupted a special city council meeting.