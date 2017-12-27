Trump Played Golf For A Second Day After Saying "It's Back To Work" After Christmas

Trump had said he would be "back to work in order to Make America Great Again" the day after Christmas, which apparently includes rounds of golf in Florida.

President Trump was spotted on his course in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday for a second day despite his tweet saying he would be "back to work in order to Make America Great Again" the day after Christmas.

I hope everyone is having a great Christmas, then tomorrow it’s back to work in order to Make America Great Again (… https://t.co/JJ2tiWwe9V

CNN first aired video of the president golfing at his course in West Palm Beach on Tuesday, the day after Christmas.

Advertisement

Trump on the golf course today, captured by CNN cameras https://t.co/hctg9sO23e

Trump is spending the holidays at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, which has served as a frequent escape for the president. His visit to the golf course again on Wednesday marked his 86th day playing golf as president and his 112th day at a Trump-owned property, according to NBC News. He's been in office 341 days.

On Wednesday, however, a truck blocked CNN's view of the president.

Yesterday & 2 other times during POTUS' Winter vacation,CNN cameras captured Trump golfing, from public sidewalk. T… https://t.co/Sx0riZBgKB

"You Can't See Me" ❌ 👀 A large truck is attempting to block cameras from capturing video of President Donald Trum… https://t.co/m6wV4LHaWY

The timing and position of the truck's arrival prompted reporters to ask if law enforcement had intentionally parked the vehicle between the cameras and the president.

.@Kevinliptakcnn reports @SecretService saying they did not provide the box truck to block the view of Trump golfing

Therese Barbera, a spokesperson for the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Department, told BuzzFeed News their office had not sent the truck, and the Secret Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Not long after his golf outing, the president made an impromptu visit to a West Palm Beach fire station where he thanked first responders for their work before touting Republican tax cuts and his own legislative agenda. "We have the all-time record for stopping ridiculous regulations and we're very proud of that," he said.



Blake Montgomery is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco. Contact Blake Montgomery at blake.montgomery@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

News moves fast. Keep up with the BuzzFeed News daily email! Sign up Great! You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now!