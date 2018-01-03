Trump Boasted About The Size Of His "Nuclear Button" And People Couldn't Deal

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone fro… https://t.co/EvTgZxiji0

President Trump on Tuesday tweeted about the size of his "Nuclear Button" in comparison to North Korea's.

Trump tweeted: "North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the 'Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.' Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!"

Trump was responding to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's statement that "the entire United States is within range of our nuclear weapons, a nuclear button is always on my desk." CNN had rebroadcast Kim's remarks just moments before Trump's tweet.

A singular "Nuclear Button" that would immediately launch warheads, however, does not actually exist. It's a 45-pound aluminum briefcase dubbed "the football" that contains a sort of how-to manual for launching a nuclear strike. Comforting, right?

