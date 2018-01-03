 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

Trump Boasted About The Size Of His "Nuclear Button" And People Couldn't Deal

"Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!"

Posted on
Blake Montgomery
Blake Montgomery
BuzzFeed News Reporter

President Trump on Tuesday tweeted about the size of his "Nuclear Button" in comparison to North Korea's.

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone fro… https://t.co/EvTgZxiji0
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone fro… https://t.co/EvTgZxiji0

Reply Retweet Favorite

Trump tweeted: "North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the 'Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.' Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!"

Trump was responding to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's statement that "the entire United States is within range of our nuclear weapons, a nuclear button is always on my desk." CNN had rebroadcast Kim's remarks just moments before Trump's tweet.

A singular "Nuclear Button" that would immediately launch warheads, however, does not actually exist. It's a 45-pound aluminum briefcase dubbed "the football" that contains a sort of how-to manual for launching a nuclear strike. Comforting, right?

Besides being alarmed by the prospect of nuclear war, people on Twitter obviously went straight for the button jokes.

TRUMP: So this button launches a nuclear warhead? GEN. KELLY [handing him a Staples Easy! button with the word BOM… https://t.co/jbHmmMtNKM
Jason O. Gilbert @gilbertjasono

TRUMP: So this button launches a nuclear warhead? GEN. KELLY [handing him a Staples Easy! button with the word BOM… https://t.co/jbHmmMtNKM

Reply Retweet Favorite
I too have a button. I will outbutton any man
Drew Magary @drewmagary

I too have a button. I will outbutton any man

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement
DID YOU GET THE DOUBLE MEANING THERE WHEN I SAY BUTTON I'M ACTUALLY REFERRING TO SOMETHING ELSE SOMETHING THAT… https://t.co/xeaQZFi2pC
Simon Maloy @SimonMaloy

DID YOU GET THE DOUBLE MEANING THERE WHEN I SAY BUTTON I'M ACTUALLY REFERRING TO SOMETHING ELSE SOMETHING THAT… https://t.co/xeaQZFi2pC

Reply Retweet Favorite
Me scrolling through Twitter and then seeing Donald Trump’s tweet about his nuclear button size
Austin Smith @TheBlacksmithMD

Me scrolling through Twitter and then seeing Donald Trump’s tweet about his nuclear button size

Reply Retweet Favorite

But for others, the escalating rhetoric was...unnerving.

Trump just tweeted that he has a bigger nuclear weapon button than North Korea. We might just be doomed. He’s tweet… https://t.co/gkmL1dprs7
deray @deray

Trump just tweeted that he has a bigger nuclear weapon button than North Korea. We might just be doomed. He’s tweet… https://t.co/gkmL1dprs7

Reply Retweet Favorite
I've really tried to avoid talking about politics, but um... are we going to die? https://t.co/6feXZdJV5l
Pep 🔜 MAGfest (2 Days!) @PepVerbsNouns

I've really tried to avoid talking about politics, but um... are we going to die? https://t.co/6feXZdJV5l

Reply Retweet Favorite

Trump has talked about a button on his desk before.

From a April 2017 interview with Financial Times: Donald Trump has a button on his desk that summons Diet Coke
Hunter Schwarz @hunterschwarz

From a April 2017 interview with Financial Times: Donald Trump has a button on his desk that summons Diet Coke

Reply Retweet Favorite

He told the Financial Times in April that he uses the red button on his desk to summon aides with Diet Cokes. The New York Times reported last month that he drinks about a dozen cans a day.

Trump's tweet on Tuesday is just an extension of a long-running war of words between the two leaders. It took a turn for the bizarre in November when Trump traded insults with Kim on Twitter, only to muse a short time later about perhaps the two leaders becoming friends one day.

"Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me 'old,' when I would NEVER call him 'short and fat?'" Trump tweeted after arriving in Hanoi, Vietnam. "Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend - and maybe someday that will happen!"

President Trump Called Kim Jong Un "Short And Fat," But Said Maybe One Day They Could Be Friends

buzzfeed.com

Blake Montgomery is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.

Contact Blake Montgomery at blake.montgomery@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement