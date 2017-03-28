The Facebook App Now Has Camera, Direct, And Stories, Three Features That Copy Snapchat

Facebook will start globally rolling out three features today on iOS and Android that strongly resemble Snapchat. They're called Camera, Direct, and Stories.



Facebook Direct — disappearing photos and videos with options to add text and filters — mimics the individual Snaps people send to each other. Facebook Stories copies Snapchat Stories, even in name — they're ephemeral photos and videos that appear as a circle at the top of your news feed for 24 hours. Comments on a Story and images and videos on Direct will disappear whenever the content they're responding to does. To take photos and videos for Direct or Stories, you have to launch Facebook Camera.

The company said it has been testing these features since August and that it began developing them in response to people sharing more photos and videos on Facebook. In its Q4 2016 earnings call, Facebook boasted that 1.15 billion users access the social network only on its mobile app every month, though it didn't specify what percentage of total users that number accounted for.



Facebook's algorithm will rank your friends' stories based on its determination of "how close you are with them," Facebook product manager Connor Hayes told BuzzFeed News.