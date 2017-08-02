The Alt-Right Has A Payment Processor Problem

Several prominent members of the so-called alt-right have found themselves at a loss for an online funding platform in recent months.

PayPal wouldn’t specify why each account was banned, citing a policy of not commenting on individual accounts. It also wouldn’t specify which accounts it had flat-out banned, and which ones were only limited. But it told BuzzFeed News that it does not “allow [its] services to be used for activities that promote hate, violence or racial intolerance.” Chapman did not respond to multiple requests for comment. Roosh V told BuzzFeed News that PayPal had frozen his account, but he was able to withdraw his funds. Hunter Wallace, the owner of Occidental Dissent, characterized PayPal’s cancellation as another example of “a coordinated attack by the Left on our community since the election” in a post on his site. He warned that he would “adapt and ... become even angrier.” Wallace told BuzzFeed he was able to withdraw his funds as well but believes the suspension was permanent. Malik Obama, the half-brother of former president Barack Obama, who’s made a name for himself in the alt-right community as a “shitlord” on Twitter, also criticized PayPal for its crackdown on certain alt-right–associated accounts, including his own. He did not immediately respond to request for comment. Share On email Share On email

PAYPAL: They took $1000 from me and never paid back. Claiming Fraud! Sent by a friend. Perfectly legit! VERY UNFAIR!

BOYCOTT PAYPAL folks!!

Free speech alternatives to twitter, Kickstarter, etc are needed and being created. We need a new payment processor as well.

BTC still isn't widely adapted and people don't like to spend theirs. We need free speech alternative to PayPal.

2/ OD has beem "no platformed" by PayPal, Donately, GoFundMe and Patreon. Obviously, we need our own fundraising platform, and fast

And a new, invite-only crowdfunding site called "Hatreon" that launched in June has garnered attention from Richard Spencer, the white nationalist credited with coining the term "alt-right." Hatreon told BuzzFeed News that it currently hosts 50 campaigns supported by about 130 donors who send roughly $3,000 per month in total. The company said these numbers represent a soft launch and that its site will be available to the public soon. Cody Wilson, a cofounder, said he and others started the site after Patreon kicked right-wing content creator TV KWA off its platform at the end of May. But some members of the alt-right think the real issue is asking for funding from supporters in the first place. Joey Gibson, a libertarian activist who organizes rallies under the nickname Patriot Prayer, has paid for sound systems, signs, permits, and transportation for right-wing rallies on the West Coast himself. He's hosted Chapman, Gionet/Baked Alaska, and others at recent demonstrations at the Evergreen State College in Olympia, Washington, and in downtown Portland. He works as a real estate agent flipping houses.

Gibson said he hoped refraining from soliciting outside funding would send a message that he wasn’t putting on these rallies for money. He did say he’s also wary of the online bans that have taken place and of fake donation pages he’s seen impersonating other right-wingers. “I don’t want to accept money. I think it’s a cleaner way to do what I’m doing,” he told BuzzFeed News. Share On email Share On email

