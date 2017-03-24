Get Our App!
The "Reading Rainbow" Made A Meryl Streep Meme And…
Build Your Dream Home And We’ll Tell You What City…
Here Are The Questions We Have Now That "Missing…
Why Uber’s Board Is Standing By Its CEO
We Got Couples To Get Lap Dances In Front Of Each… video
Can You Correctly Identify The Missing Piece?
A Robo-Restaurant With No Servers Shuns The Blind,…
Robert Pattinson Went Full Edward Cullen In This…
Scam Calls Are The Devil, So Phone Carriers Are…
Tech

Scam Calls Are The Devil, So Phone Carriers Are Doing More To Block Them

Soon your caller ID will tell you when scammers are ringing you.

Blake Montgomery
Blake Montgomery
BuzzFeed News Reporter

T-Mobile said today that it will start labeling scam calls in caller ID.

In a statement, T-Mobile told BuzzFeed News the filtering technology works by comparing an incoming call to a “database of tens of thousands of known scammer numbers” and analyzing how people typically respond to the number. If identified as a possible scam, the number will identify the caller as “Scam Likely” on the phone’s screen.

View this image ›

T-Mobile

T-Mobile users will also be able to opt into complete scam call blocking by dialing #ONB# (#662), which won’t allow any calls labeled as possible scams to go through. The technology is launching on April 5. Scam calls affect 75% of Americans and collectively cost consumers half a billion dollars, according to T-Mobile estimates.

T-Mobile said these calls come in myriad forms, “from IRS scam to Medicare cons to ‘free’ travel to credit card scams,” according to its press release. The company is specifically targeting automated calls that ping thousands of customers per minute.

AT&T introduced similar technology, AT&T Protect, in December 2016, for iOS and Android phones.

T-Mobile said the feature was part of its collaboration with the Federal Communication Commission to battle robocalling. The FCC voted unanimously on March 23 to give telecommunications companies broader power in filtering out spam calls.

FCC chairman Ajit Pai said robocalls are the #1 consumer complaint his bureau receives.

And the commission is establishing a “Robocall Strike Force” in hopes of eliminating these loathed calls.

View this image ›

Giphy

Which isn’t surprising.

Phone rang. Hoped it was job calling back. Not local: number in LA. Looked it up on @bing -- robocall/scam number. I hate false alarms.

— Jimmy Dimples (@JimmyDimples)

Secondly, I hate marketing gimmicks even worse when they involve a robocall after midnight. #CrazyLate

— Alvin (@enthusmiasma)

I hate robocalls and oppose anything the robocall is promoting! https://t.co/UpxliJsaXu

— Stumpy (@justsaying352)


Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Blake Montgomery is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.
Contact Blake Montgomery at blake.montgomery@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
A Former Student Says UC Berkeley’s Star Philosophy Professor Groped Her And Watched Porn At Work

by Katie J.M. Baker

Connect With Tech
Follow Us On Apple News Subscribe to our RSS feed
More News
More News
Now Buzzing