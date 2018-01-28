Friendly Fire In "Call Of Duty" Led To Swatting In Which Officers Killed A Man In Kansas, Police Say

Police say that a death in a video game led to a late December "swatting" prank that ended with a Kansas man dead, according to a recently unsealed affidavit obtained by several news outlets.



Two boys, Shane Gaskill and Casey Viner, were on the same team in a match of Call of Duty: World War II, a first-person shooter game, and began arguing, according to the affidavit. Gaskill, a resident of Wichita, Kansas, killed Viner's character, and Viner threatened to "swat" Gaskill — a prank which involves calling police under dramatic false pretenses to elicit a large response. Viner lives in Ohio, according to the affidavit.

Viner threatened via Twitter to swat Gaskill, to which Gaskill replied, "please try some shit" and allegedly gave an address that was not his, the affidavit said.

Viner allegedly called Tyler Barriss, 25, to request a swatting call. Barriss allegedly made the call, and police drove to the address given by Gaskill, which belonged to Andrew Finch, 28, who was not involved in the game. Police shot and killed Finch, who they say was reaching for his waistband.

Barriss has been charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly making the prank phone to Wichita police. Prosecutors claim that Barriss told police he had killed his father and was holding his mother and sister hostage.