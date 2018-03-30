Stephon Clark Was Shot Six Times In The Back By Sacramento Police, Independent Autopsy Finds

Stephon Clark, the unarmed black man killed by Sacramento police in his grandmother's backyard, was shot six times in the back and twice in his side, according to an autopsy commissioned by his family.

The autopsy also found that it took 3 to 10 minutes for Clark to succumb to his wounds.



The results, released on Friday, contradict the police narrative that Clark was charging at two officers when they opened fire, family attorney Benjamin Crump said at a news conference.

Crump said this information shows that Clark, 22, was clearly not moving toward officers in a threatening manner and that they could have given him time to comply with their commands to show them his hands when they opened fire and shot at him 20 times.

"From the time this investigation began, statements provided by the Sacramento Police Department have proven to be self-serving, untrustworthy, and unreliable," he said. "This independent autopsy affirms that Stephon was not a threat to police and was slain in another senseless police killing under increasingly questionable circumstances."