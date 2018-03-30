Stephon Clark Was Shot Six Times In The Back By Sacramento Police, Independent Autopsy Finds

Stephon Clark, the unarmed black man killed by Sacramento police in his grandmother's backyard, was shot six times in the back and twice in his side, according to an autopsy commissioned by his family.
The autopsy also found that it took 3 to 10 minutes for Clark to succumb to his wounds.
The results, released on Friday, contradict the police narrative that Clark was charging at two officers when they opened fire, family attorney Benjamin Crump said at a news conference.
Crump said this information shows that Clark, 22, was clearly not moving toward officers in a threatening manner and that they could have given him time to comply with their commands to show them his hands when they opened fire and shot at him 20 times.
"From the time this investigation began, statements provided by the Sacramento Police Department have proven to be self-serving, untrustworthy, and unreliable," he said. "This independent autopsy affirms that Stephon was not a threat to police and was slain in another senseless police killing under increasingly questionable circumstances."
The Sacramento Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The autopsy, conducted by Dr. Bennet Omalu, known for his work with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) in NFL players, found that Clark was shot four times in the lower back, twice in his neck, under an armpit, and in the leg.
Omalu and Crump issued an illustration of the autopsy's findings.
Stephon Clark died two weeks ago in his grandmother's backyard as police were investigating reports of burglary in the neighborhood. Police say officers believed he was armed, but it turned out he was carrying a cell phone.
His death has sparked days of protests throughout Sacramento.
When asked for comment on Clark's death and other police shootings, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, said that, while it was "certainly a terrible incident," it was "a local matter" to be handled by local authorities.
Blake Montgomery is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.
Contact Blake Montgomery at blake.montgomery@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.