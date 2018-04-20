There Are Multiple Hoaxes Going Around About The Starbucks Arrests

A fake coupon offering people of color a free drink at Starbucks as an apology for the arrest of two black men has been spreading on social media.

Six days ago, a Starbucks employee called the police on two black men at a store in Philadelphia, who were then arrested. No charges were filed, and the Philadelphia police commissioner apologized to the two men. Starbucks also apologized and said it will close all its US stores and corporate offices for an anti-racial bias training the afternoon of May 29.

But the internet being what it is, hoaxes have sprung up about the company's response to the outcry.

One fake coupon states: "We're sorry. We know we can do better. Starbucks values all people of color, and we are working on employee sensitivity training. The best dialogue starts over a cup of coffee, and we'd like to buy you one."

In fine print, it adds, "1 free beverage. Limit one coupon per person. People of color only."