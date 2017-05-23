Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping NEW!
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World
Tech

There's Now A New Kind Of Snapchat Story

Custom Stories will roll out globally May 23.

Posted on
Blake Montgomery
Blake Montgomery
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Snapchat just introduced a new feature, custom Snapchat Stories, which allows you to create stories with friends rather than by yourself.

Like with regular Stories, videos and photos in a custom story will display for 24 hours, and a custom Story will stay active until no one has contributed to it for 24 hours.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

It's like a collaborative, ephemeral vacation slideshow, wedding album, or baby book.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

To create a custom story, you click "Create Story" in the Stories screen on Snapchat, name the Story, designate who can add to it, and then add images or videos.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

The designated contributors will then be able to add to it. Custom stories will appear the My Story section.

You can be a contributor to an unlimited number of custom stories at a time, but you can only have three that you've created running at any one time.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

You can make it location-specific, so any friend within a certain radius — "about a block in circumference," according to Snap — can add to the story.

You can also set the geofence to allow friends of your Snapchat friends to contribute.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

By default, custom stories are only visible to the contributors, but you can select which other friends can see them. If you select the geofence option and make your followers or friends of friends contributors, they can see it as well.


View this video on YouTube
youtube.com


Blake Montgomery is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.

Contact Blake Montgomery at blake.montgomery@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With Tech

Subscribe to our RSS feed