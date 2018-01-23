 back to top
Senators Had To Use A "Talking Stick" To Come To An Agreement To Fund The Government

And they couldn't even get that right.

Posted on
Blake Montgomery
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Susan Collins of Maine lead a group of bipartisan Senators as they speak to reporters after the Senate passed a procedural vote for a continuing resolution to fund the federal government Monday.
Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine corralled her colleagues into a polite discussion to fund the US government Monday by forcing them to use a "talking stick." Yes, like the one kindergarten teachers use to prevent children from talking over one another. Or the conch from Lord of the Flies.

As CNN first reported Monday, senators meeting in Collins' office for bipartisan negotiations on ending the government shutdown passed a literal stick back and forth, talking one at a time depending on who held the stick.

But apparently they couldn't even get that right. According to reports, they had to ditch the stick after one senator threw it to someone and nearly broke a glass figurine.

Politico reported that Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander, of Tennessee, tried to toss the stick to Democratic Sen. Mark Warner, of Virginia, but missed his target and nearly shattered a glass elephant that belonged to Collins, chipping the stick in the process. Alexander then brought in a miniature basketball from his own office, and the discussion continued.

Senators eventually came to an agreement to fund the government through February 8. The measure was approved by the House, and signed by President Donald Trump Monday night.

It's not clear how chip or the elephant fared. A spokesperson for Collins did not answer questions about the state of the stick or the elephant, but said that the stick was a ceremonial Native American object given to Collins by Democratic Senator Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota.

Photos of Collins with then-Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland in April 2016 appear to show a glass elephant on a cabinet by her door.

Yuri Gripas / AFP / Getty Images / Blake Montgomery

People on Twitter were blown away that the nation's highest legislative body had to use a "talking stick" to get anything done. Someone compared it to marriage counseling.

Senators passed around a "talking stick" in a shutdown meeting. Congratulations on being on the same level as my ma… https://t.co/FGDjp1faHZ
RevVargVargas @vargvargas

"Like a Native American talking stick in a crystal elephant shop."

I'm like a Native American talking stick in a crystal elephant shop.
neontaster 🚟 @neontaster

One person was confused if "glass elephant" was a weird code for something else.

100% thought that "glass elephant" is some sort of outlandish beltway euphemism. https://t.co/aiWq8Ax74x
Rob Scharf @robscharf

Glass elephants everywhere were shook.

NO WONDER WHY GLASS ELEPHANTS ARE GOING EXTINCT https://t.co/dccMsCmfJX
Gabrielle Bluestone @g_bluestone

One person suggested the whole "talking stick" idea might not bode well for future negotiations, alluding to that time a Congressman almost beat a Senator to death with a cane.

Headline in 3 wks when they take up the next CR: "Unnamed Senator Beats Colleague to Death With Collins' Talking St… https://t.co/Ym2tFNo6jY
Ira Goldman 🦆🦆🦆 @KDbyProxy

But mostly, people were just blown away that elected representatives need to be treated like children in order to get anything done.

Our congressional leaders are acting like school children. https://t.co/MsiSE7K7w5
SKIRT @talktoskirt

@thehill Good Lord, they’re all in a daycare, not just Don. A “talking stick”! What are they, all 5 year olds?! Grow up!!!
SarahD @SDfreeto

@seungminkim Adult Republicans need a talking stick? I used strategy this with my elementary school class to teach… https://t.co/PLhPzW5oWN
Stable Genius @LuckyMe1950

Blake Montgomery is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.

Contact Blake Montgomery at blake.montgomery@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

