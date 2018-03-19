The Iconic Second Keyboard Cat Has Died And People Are Distraught 😿

Share On more Share On more

Keyboard Cat, famous on the internet for playing the electronic keyboard, has died at the age of 9. His real name was Bento.

Fatso inspired the iconic Play Him Off, Keyboard Cat meme.

Fatso's owner, Charlie Schmidt, adopted Bento in 2010 from a shelter.

"[Bento] is my best friend. This cat makes me make art. He's always motivating me to take pictures of him, draw him. He's just motivating artistically," Schmidt said in an ad the pair did for animal shelters.

Schmidt told BuzzFeed News that the two made their first video together three days after he brought the cat from the shelter.