Rapper Post Malone Just Apologized For Riding Around Las Vegas In An Armed Humvee

The apology comes after the rapper was criticized for appearing in a video of himself riding in a Humvee with a mounted machine gun.

Blake Montgomery
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Rapper Post Malone apologized Thursday for a video of him riding around Las Vegas in a Humvee decked out with a mounted machine gun.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Many people said it was insensitive of the 22-year-old rapper, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, to do in a city where a gunman in October killed 58 people, making it the deadliest shooting in US history.

Beerbongs & Bentleys @PostMalone

Christie Stevens, an adult film star, tweeted for girls at the Adult Entertainment Expo, where Malone had been spotted, to avoid him because of the video.

Hey girls @AEexpo thinking @PostMalone is cool, think again. Seriously tide pods now this guy. #VegasStrong https://t.co/OlTsSZKi5X
Christie Stevens @iluvchristie

Hey girls @AEexpo thinking @PostMalone is cool, think again. Seriously tide pods now this guy. #VegasStrong https://t.co/OlTsSZKi5X

And some people in the replies to his video weren't happy.

@PostMalone After the 2017 Vegas Shooting, seems in bad taste to parade around the city with a massive gun... I gue… https://t.co/huBqa8LQif
Ryan Culley @ryculley

@PostMalone After the 2017 Vegas Shooting, seems in bad taste to parade around the city with a massive gun... I gue… https://t.co/huBqa8LQif

"There was a shooting in Vegas recently and your [sic] driving around with a massive gun. Idiot," one person tweeted.

@PostMalone There was a shooting in vegas recently and your driving around with a massive gun. Idiot
Smash Mouth @TheStrangeEggo

@PostMalone There was a shooting in vegas recently and your driving around with a massive gun. Idiot

"I enjoy his music but this is nonsense," another said.

@TheDean135 @PostMalone Seriously bro? You don’t think seeing a civilian driving a fucking machine gun down the ro… https://t.co/qrmHVByncd
Aaron Cooper @dontdieangry

@TheDean135 @PostMalone Seriously bro? You don’t think seeing a civilian driving a fucking machine gun down the ro… https://t.co/qrmHVByncd

Malone replied to Stevens that "the gun isn't even real y'all. ... never thought anyone would assume that i was being disrespectful."

Battlefield Vegas, a firing range in Las Vegas dedicated to large weapons, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

@iluvchristie @Bieberftmalone @PeepPosty @AEexpo the gun isn't even real y'all. i was at battlefield vegas and they… https://t.co/q2rnMLmi37
Beerbongs & Bentleys @PostMalone

@iluvchristie @Bieberftmalone @PeepPosty @AEexpo the gun isn't even real y'all. i was at battlefield vegas and they… https://t.co/q2rnMLmi37

But not everyone was mad: "I'm in the military and I'm not offended. You keep doing you fam."

@PostMalone @PostMalone I’m in the military and I’m not offended. You keep doing you fam.
Bri @breehl4u

@PostMalone @PostMalone I’m in the military and I’m not offended. You keep doing you fam.

"i will sleep well tonight knowing post malone is protecting me"

i will sleep well tonight knowing post malone is protecting me https://t.co/yYVk7zo5RX
𝔠𝔬𝔷𝔶 𝔠𝔞𝔯𝔩 @cozycarI

i will sleep well tonight knowing post malone is protecting me https://t.co/yYVk7zo5RX

Others came to Post Malone's defense: "Don't read into everything so much."

@ryculley @PostMalone Oh no. Here I am just scrolling through Twitter, and I WAS OFFENDED!!!! Let me go take everyt… https://t.co/2v8nwqbA4O
Dan 🙃😏 @Danierinoo

@ryculley @PostMalone Oh no. Here I am just scrolling through Twitter, and I WAS OFFENDED!!!! Let me go take everyt… https://t.co/2v8nwqbA4O

The day after the video, Post Malone apologized on Twitter, saying, "honestly, never meant to offend anybody. i apologize if i did. had no bad intentions. got offered a ride in the humvee and took it."

honestly, never meant to offend anybody. i apologize if i did. had no bad intentions. got offered a ride in the humvee and took it. -posty
Beerbongs & Bentleys @PostMalone

honestly, never meant to offend anybody. i apologize if i did. had no bad intentions. got offered a ride in the humvee and took it. -posty

But wait, there's more!

The backlash and apology came on the same day as a profile of the rapper appeared in GQ. In it, he said: "I definitely feel like there's struggle being a white rapper. I don't want to be a rapper. I want to be a person that makes music."

As of Thursday, his song "Rockstar" was No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

Commence more backlash:

This whole convo is tired but stop making rap music if it’s so hard for you. @PostMalone
kae @sportyidk

This whole convo is tired but stop making rap music if it’s so hard for you. @PostMalone

"Didn't you just score a #1 hit?????"

Didn’t you just score a #1 Hit???????? https://t.co/KoKuNwRvIC
Low @LowKeyUHTN

Didn’t you just score a #1 Hit???????? https://t.co/KoKuNwRvIC

“Post Malone: says it’s a struggle being a white rapper”
frida shallow @hawillisdc

“Post Malone: says it’s a struggle being a white rapper”

But as with the Humvee backlash, some people defended the remark: "I don't blame @PostMalone for speaking on what he spoke on."

I don’t blame @PostMalone speaking on what he spoke on. It was ok for niki to moan about 8 of the top 10 artists on… https://t.co/QK5QpipkNj
charlie @CMD_92

I don’t blame @PostMalone speaking on what he spoke on. It was ok for niki to moan about 8 of the top 10 artists on… https://t.co/QK5QpipkNj

"If I see 1 more person slander Post Malone I swear I'll have this man attack you"

If I see 1 more person slander post Malone I swear I’ll have this man attack you
Adam 🤘 [427] @PatheticAd

If I see 1 more person slander post Malone I swear I’ll have this man attack you

Including the author of the profile, Bijan Stephen.

Stephen, an editor for Vox, wrote on Twitter, "i think i'm a Post Malone stan sorry." Stephen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

i think i’m a Post Malone stan sorry https://t.co/P7rY7YPTRJ
your friend bijan @bijanstephen

i think i’m a Post Malone stan sorry https://t.co/P7rY7YPTRJ

"(yes, we talked about his relationship to blackness / whiteness)."

(yes, we talked about his relationship to blackness / whiteness)
your friend bijan @bijanstephen

(yes, we talked about his relationship to blackness / whiteness)

He continued:

your friend bijan @bijanstephen

CORRECTION

Christie Stevens' name was misspelled in an earlier version of this post.



Blake Montgomery is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.

Contact Blake Montgomery at blake.montgomery@buzzfeed.com.

