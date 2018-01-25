People Have Mixed Feelings About Two Things Post Malone Did Today

Rapper Post Malone apologized Thursday for a video of him riding around Las Vegas in a Humvee decked out with a mounted machine gun.

Many people said it was insensitive of the 22-year-old rapper, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, to do in a city where a gunman in October killed 58 people, making it the deadliest shooting in US history.

Hey girls @AEexpo thinking @PostMalone is cool, think again. Seriously tide pods now this guy. #VegasStrong https://t.co/OlTsSZKi5X

@PostMalone After the 2017 Vegas Shooting, seems in bad taste to parade around the city with a massive gun... I gue… https://t.co/huBqa8LQif

And some people in the replies to his video weren't happy.

@PostMalone There was a shooting in vegas recently and your driving around with a massive gun. Idiot

"There was a shooting in Vegas recently and your [sic] driving around with a massive gun. Idiot," one person tweeted.

@TheDean135 @PostMalone Seriously bro? You don’t think seeing a civilian driving a fucking machine gun down the ro… https://t.co/qrmHVByncd

"I enjoy his music but this is nonsense," another said.

Battlefield Vegas, a firing range in Las Vegas dedicated to large weapons, did not immediately respond to request for comment.

@iluvchristie @Bieberftmalone @PeepPosty @AEexpo the gun isn't even real y'all. i was at battlefield vegas and they… https://t.co/q2rnMLmi37

@PostMalone @PostMalone I’m in the military and I’m not offended. You keep doing you fam.

But not everyone was mad: "I'm in the military and I'm not offended. You keep doing you fam."

@ryculley @PostMalone Oh no. Here I am just scrolling through Twitter, and I WAS OFFENDED!!!! Let me go take everyt… https://t.co/2v8nwqbA4O

Others came to Post Malone's defense: "Don't read into everything so much."

honestly, never meant to offend anybody. i apologize if i did. had no bad intentions. got offered a ride in the humvee and took it. -posty

The backlash and apology came on the same day as a profile of the rapper appeared in GQ. In it, he said: "I definitely feel like there's struggle being a white rapper. I don't want to be a rapper. I want to be a person that makes music."

As of Thursday, his song "Rockstar" was third on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

