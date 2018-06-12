 back to top

A Raccoon Is Scaling A Minnesota Skyscraper And We Can't Look Away

Go, little trash panda!

Blake Montgomery
A raccoon is scaling a skyscraper in St. Paul, Minnesota.

It's near the top of the 24-story UBS Tower.

My picture from the 13th floor around noon. Hope he makes it down OK! #mprraccoon
Ben @Johnson88Ben

My picture from the 13th floor around noon. Hope he makes it down OK! #mprraccoon

And it's stealing the hearts of people along the way. They've taken to social media — and showed up in person — to root for her to make it to the top.

The trash panda had scaled more than 20 stories by Tuesday afternoon.

It's been on this journey for two days without food or water, according to a Minnesota Public Radio reporter.

This poor raccoon apparently got itself stranded on a ledge of the Town Square office building in downtown St. Paul, likely on an errant mission to raid pigeon nests on the skyway over 7th Street. It's been there for two days now, without food or water. @mprnews https://t.co/fVI5pmdCWq
Tim Nelson @timnelson_mpr

This poor raccoon apparently got itself stranded on a ledge of the Town Square office building in downtown St. Paul, likely on an errant mission to raid pigeon nests on the skyway over 7th Street. It's been there for two days now, without food or water. @mprnews https://t.co/fVI5pmdCWq

And people IRL and online are very emotionally invested in the furball's journey.

Mary Lucia is deeply concerned about the #mprraccoon
Tim Nelson @timnelson_mpr

Mary Lucia is deeply concerned about the #mprraccoon

Some people can't look, but they also can't look away.

A very, very small crowd is watching the #mprraccoon drama unfold on 7th Street in downtown St. Paul.
Tim Nelson @timnelson_mpr

A very, very small crowd is watching the #mprraccoon drama unfold on 7th Street in downtown St. Paul.

One person has already made fan art.

Hang in there, #mprraccoon . I’m rooting for you! &lt;3
Megan Tegeder @mtegeder

Hang in there, #mprraccoon . I’m rooting for you! &lt;3

It's messing up some people's workdays (same tbh).

"I'm sorry I can't right now, I'm preoccupied with #mprraccoon." - Everyone in Minnesota today.
Rachel Brougham @RachelBrougham

"I'm sorry I can't right now, I'm preoccupied with #mprraccoon." - Everyone in Minnesota today.

when you hear that one of your friends is stranded on a ledge on the 20th floor of a building #mprraccoon
Jamie @jlew8

when you hear that one of your friends is stranded on a ledge on the 20th floor of a building #mprraccoon

"Mood: I am stressed about a lot of unknowns, and I am crying about a raccoon trapped on the ledge of a building in Minneapolis. WILL IT BE OK?!"

Mood: I am stressed about a lot of unknowns, and I am crying about a raccoon trapped on the ledge of a building in Minneapolis. WILL IT BE OKAY?! #mprraccoon
Edith BiAF 💖💜💙🏳️‍🌈 @LaytonEWilliams

Mood: I am stressed about a lot of unknowns, and I am crying about a raccoon trapped on the ledge of a building in Minneapolis. WILL IT BE OKAY?! #mprraccoon

It's unclear what will happen even if it reaches the top. Minnesota Public Radio reported that Saint Paul Animal Control Center was considering setting a trap on the top of the building.

Correct.

The #mprraccoon is all of us.
MarkSV @MarkSV

The #mprraccoon is all of us.

Excuse us while we bite our nails and pray. Good luck, little buddy!

CBS Minnesota / Via Facebook: CBSMinnesota

Later on, the fire department paid her a visit.

Can confirm #MPRraccoon is still itchy. Got a little visit from @StPaulFireDept too! Cat food awaits it on the roof.
Evan Frost @efrostee

Can confirm #MPRraccoon is still itchy. Got a little visit from @StPaulFireDept too! Cat food awaits it on the roof.

~Swoon~

Evan Frost
But the raccoon was still on the ledge after the visit. What will it take to save her?

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

Blake Montgomery is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.

Contact Blake Montgomery at blake.montgomery@buzzfeed.com.

