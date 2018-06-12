A Raccoon Is Scaling A Minnesota Skyscraper And We Can't Look Away

A raccoon is scaling a skyscraper in St. Paul, Minnesota.
It's near the top of the 24-story UBS Tower.
And it's stealing the hearts of people along the way. They've taken to social media — and showed up in person — to root for her to make it to the top.
The trash panda had scaled more than 20 stories by Tuesday afternoon.
It's been on this journey for two days without food or water, according to a Minnesota Public Radio reporter.
And people IRL and online are very emotionally invested in the furball's journey.
Some people can't look, but they also can't look away.
One person has already made fan art.
It's messing up some people's workdays (same tbh).
"Mood: I am stressed about a lot of unknowns, and I am crying about a raccoon trapped on the ledge of a building in Minneapolis. WILL IT BE OK?!"
It's unclear what will happen even if it reaches the top. Minnesota Public Radio reported that Saint Paul Animal Control Center was considering setting a trap on the top of the building.
Correct.
Excuse us while we bite our nails and pray. Good luck, little buddy!
Later on, the fire department paid her a visit.
~Swoon~
But the raccoon was still on the ledge after the visit. What will it take to save her?
Would you break the window to save the raccoon?
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
