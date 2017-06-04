Alt-Right Demonstrators Rally In Portland One Week After Train Stabbings

Share On more Share On more

Share On more Share On more

One man on the alt-right side of the protest burned a black T-shirt with a symbol of anarchism, quite possibly aimed at the anti-fascists — or antifa — protesters just feet away.

Early in the day, pro-Trump demonstrators and counter protesters gathered and taunted each other while separated by police officers, some in riot gear, on opposite ends of a street in Chapman Square in Downtown Portland.

An alt-right, pro-Trump rally in downtown Portland Sunday has prompted fears of violent clashes with counter-demonstrators roughly one week after police say a white supremacist fatally stabbed two people on a light-rail train while yelling hate speech.

Jeremy Christian is in custody facing murder charges after allegedly stabbing three men on May 26 while shouting anti-Muslim comments at two women. Ricky Best, 53, and Taliesin Namkai-Meche, 23, were killed while trying to intervene. Micah David-Cole Fletcher, 21, was also stabbed but survived.

City officials fear tensions and high emotions after the stabbings, combined with fighting online, could lead to violence at the free speech rally planned by the group Patriot Prayer near City Hall.

At a recent court hearing, Christian ranted about free speech and patriotism.

"Free speech or die," he shouted. "This is America. Get out if you don't like free speech."

"You call it terrorism, I call it patriotism," he continued.

There are three counter protests planned for around the same time during the afternoon. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, who unsuccessfully appealed for free speech rally to be canceled, told the public earlier to “reject violence” at the events.

Police have also asked protesters to not bring any weapons or other items like bats and sticks.