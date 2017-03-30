Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. LGBT
  13. Life
  14. Music
  15. Nifty
  16. Parents
  17. Podcasts
  18. Politics
  19. Puzzles
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. Weekend
  30. World
Tech

Twitter Tweaked How Replies Work And People Have All The Feelings

"Us: We want to be able to save gifs and an edit button. Twitter: Ok let's change how your replies look!" —@ulthunhae

Posted on
Blake Montgomery
Blake Montgomery
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Twitter revamped its reply feature today: @usernames won't show up in replies to tweets anymore.

It used to be that a bunch of @ usernames would show up in your Twitter replies, which could occupy a significant chunk of the 140 character limit for tweets. Now, the @ names won't appear in the reply itself. The names of the people in the conversation will appear above the tweet, and you can control who's part of the conversation by tapping on that list of names.

And people are ~stressed~

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
giphy
[inside twitter hq] ENGINEER: I’ve got an idea JACK: not fixing harassment AGAIN ENGINEER: No it makes replies real shitty JACK: do go on
Ed Zitron @edzitron

[inside twitter hq] ENGINEER: I’ve got an idea JACK: not fixing harassment AGAIN ENGINEER: No it makes replies real shitty JACK: do go on

Reply Retweet Favorite
Days before dropping to 35% approval rating: Obama: Never W Bush: 1,927 Clinton: Never Trump: 68 Twitter's new replies: <1
λισ @lithmG

Days before dropping to 35% approval rating: Obama: Never W Bush: 1,927 Clinton: Never Trump: 68 Twitter's new replies: <1

Reply Retweet Favorite
Us: We want to be able to save gifs and an edit button Twitter: Ok let's change how your replies look!
Bec/was pocKingSehun @ulthunhae

Us: We want to be able to save gifs and an edit button Twitter: Ok let's change how your replies look!

Reply Retweet Favorite

People pointed out that it's tough to remove yourself from replies with the new feature:

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
giphy
Twitter, I don't actually WANT all my replies to myself to show on my twitter like this...
Mair @MairSaysNo

Twitter, I don't actually WANT all my replies to myself to show on my twitter like this...

Reply Retweet Favorite
I can't. Stupid Twitter. We need the ability to remove ourselves from self replies!
Dubious Genius @dubiousgenius

I can't. Stupid Twitter. We need the ability to remove ourselves from self replies!

Reply Retweet Favorite

And just generally...loathe the change

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Yeah I'm really not the biggest fan of these new twitter replies it makes the mobile app almost impossible to use
Tim @TimDotTV

Yeah I'm really not the biggest fan of these new twitter replies it makes the mobile app almost impossible to use

Reply Retweet Favorite
This twitter replies update is too ugly for me
Alaska Thunderfuck @AHSLadyGaga

This twitter replies update is too ugly for me

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter has more carefully hidden my replies from view. Clever. Very, very clever. I see what's going on here. #marginalized
Ms. Töm B. Tãker @shoutabyss

Twitter has more carefully hidden my replies from view. Clever. Very, very clever. I see what's going on here. #marginalized

Reply Retweet Favorite

But some people love it, I guess?

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Love the new twitter replies. 😍
$ensei. 🔥 @_DopeDiamonds_

Love the new twitter replies. 😍

Reply Retweet Favorite
THIS is great news! @Twitter removes @replies from 140-character limit https://t.co/9B8rmJCljw #smnews
Jen Cole @jencoleICT

THIS is great news! @Twitter removes @replies from 140-character limit https://t.co/9B8rmJCljw #smnews

Reply Retweet Favorite

The overwhelming majority of reactions have been negative, though.

Twitter rolled back a similar feature in December in response to widespread outrage.

The company has recently shipped a number of updates; many of them are intended to curb abuse. In June 2016, it announced that GIFs, videos, photos, and other media wouldn't count toward the 140-character limit.

It's worth noting that pretty much any time Twitter rolls out a change, people get mad. Twitter did not respond to request for comment.

Blake Montgomery is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.

Contact Blake Montgomery at blake.montgomery@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted by

Connect With Tech

Subscribe to our RSS feed