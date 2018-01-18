People Are Conflicted About A Member Of Migos Rapping Homophobic Lyrics

Offset, of Migos, arrives at the US premiere of "Bright" at the Regency Village Theatre Dec. 13, 2017, in Los Angeles.

In the caption, he wrote, "When I wrote that I was thinking of words that could rhyme with the others (here, lear, solitaire, bear) and I saw this definition about her having a queer feeling she was being watched and it fit what I was thinking about a stalker creepy paparazzi situation."

He closed with "I M S O R R Y I A P O L O G I Z E I’m offended I offended anybody." It appears that he disabled comments for the post.

He also wrote a statement on his Instagram story: