 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down
Music

People Are Conflicted About A Member Of Migos Rapping Homophobic Lyrics

The Migos member used an Instagram post with a screenshot of the definition of "queer" to apologize Thursday.

Posted on
Blake Montgomery
Blake Montgomery
BuzzFeed News Reporter

A music video for the rap song "Boss Life" released this week has ignited backlash over homophobic lyrics by the rapper Offset, a member of Migos.

View this video on YouTube
Via youtube.com

In the song, which was released in December, Offset raps, "40k spent on a private Lear / 60k solitaire / I cannot vibe with queers."

Offset, of Migos, arrives at the US premiere of "Bright" at the Regency Village Theatre Dec. 13, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss / AP

Offset, of Migos, arrives at the US premiere of "Bright" at the Regency Village Theatre Dec. 13, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

The rapper took to Instagram to apologize for the lyrics, including a screenshot of the definition of "queer."

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Via Instagram: @offsetyrn

In the caption, he wrote, "When I wrote that I was thinking of words that could rhyme with the others (here, lear, solitaire, bear) and I saw this definition about her having a queer feeling she was being watched and it fit what I was thinking about a stalker creepy paparazzi situation."

He closed with "I M S O R R Y I A P O L O G I Z E I’m offended I offended anybody." It appears that he disabled comments for the post.

He also wrote a statement on his Instagram story:

Offset addresses the rumours that he’s homophobic
Huncho🌵 Jack🕊 @hunchoxjack

Offset addresses the rumours that he’s homophobic

Reply Retweet Favorite

He wrote:

I apologize to anybody I offended by the word "queer" I was not referring to sexuality I was referring to my reality of not hanging around that wanna post me and stalk me sorry it was taken as the wrong content only God can judge I don't.

A lot of people on Twitter weren't pleased with the lyrics or the apology, but many also blasted what they said was an overreaction on social media.

Advertisement
After Offset's recent comments, my kids will have to find a new role model !
YUSELESS @I_am_Yuseless

After Offset's recent comments, my kids will have to find a new role model !

Reply Retweet Favorite
All Offset had to say was “I cannot vibe with squares” and all this could’ve been avoided.
ℕ𝕌𝔽𝔽. @nuffsaidNY

All Offset had to say was “I cannot vibe with squares” and all this could’ve been avoided.

Reply Retweet Favorite
All of God's green hills to die on and Some of you are choosing Offset's
. @Lexi_Caly

All of God's green hills to die on and Some of you are choosing Offset's

Reply Retweet Favorite
I find it amazing that the same black people who were angry at H&amp;M for that hoodie are now defending Offset by sayi… https://t.co/n42SasdlC3
Third Force @NalediMashishi

I find it amazing that the same black people who were angry at H&amp;M for that hoodie are now defending Offset by sayi… https://t.co/n42SasdlC3

Reply Retweet Favorite
Offset ain’t really sorry 😂
At @AustinSODR

Offset ain’t really sorry 😂

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement
Anybody here who was thinking #Offset was gonna come up with a cognizant apology has never listened to a #migos song
Producer@280characters @brothascomics

Anybody here who was thinking #Offset was gonna come up with a cognizant apology has never listened to a #migos song

Reply Retweet Favorite

The musician MNEK weighed in.

Offset saying he doesn’t vibe with queers while constantly wearing and PARADING clothes by gay designers is the REAL gag.
MNEK @MNEK

Offset saying he doesn’t vibe with queers while constantly wearing and PARADING clothes by gay designers is the REAL gag.

Reply Retweet Favorite
all i’m saying is if you’re a homophobe say it with your chest. so Offset, no more Versace, Tom Ford. YSL? don’t… https://t.co/pwnD43615u
MNEK @MNEK

all i’m saying is if you’re a homophobe say it with your chest. so Offset, no more Versace, Tom Ford. YSL? don’t… https://t.co/pwnD43615u

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some people tried to defend Offset or explain away his remarks.

Y'all know what I ask Offset for? Fire verses. Y'all know what Offset gives me? Fire verses. The rest of that sound like y'all business.
STOP CALLING ME SIS @ShayNotShea

Y'all know what I ask Offset for? Fire verses. Y'all know what Offset gives me? Fire verses. The rest of that sound like y'all business.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Leave Offset alone bruh. Swear y’all just be reaching for shit to be “outraged” about. If a “queer” said they don’t… https://t.co/i78M7tdrKE
toddy. @thelegitTJ

Leave Offset alone bruh. Swear y’all just be reaching for shit to be “outraged” about. If a “queer” said they don’t… https://t.co/i78M7tdrKE

Reply Retweet Favorite
The problem with social media is y’all fall in love with celebrities &amp; think they’re supposed to be who u want them… https://t.co/pOE35w78IF
AG @T0RONTO

The problem with social media is y’all fall in love with celebrities &amp; think they’re supposed to be who u want them… https://t.co/pOE35w78IF

Reply Retweet Favorite
Offset been talking about killing niggas and pushing drugs since 2013 but the moment he said he doesn’t vibe with q… https://t.co/BU8TpviOMG
EIGHT INNER GATES @SSJ_Nigerian

Offset been talking about killing niggas and pushing drugs since 2013 but the moment he said he doesn’t vibe with q… https://t.co/BU8TpviOMG

Reply Retweet Favorite
LGBT twitter: wow straight black men are ashy, dirty, and toxic. They should just disappear 💅🏾 Offset: I don’t re… https://t.co/so0bOb3vsa
OMG its Khairy 💓 @ComedianKhairy

LGBT twitter: wow straight black men are ashy, dirty, and toxic. They should just disappear 💅🏾 Offset: I don’t re… https://t.co/so0bOb3vsa

Reply Retweet Favorite

This isn't the first time Offset's homophobic remarks have caused outrage.

In a February interview with Rolling Stone, he said that rapper iLoveMakonnen received support for coming out because "the world is fucked up." Fellow Migos member Takeoff also said of support for Makonnen, "That's not right." They later apologized.

Blake Montgomery is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.

Contact Blake Montgomery at blake.montgomery@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With Music

Follow Us On Pinterest
Advertisement