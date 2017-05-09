Now You Can Send Snaps That Last Forever

The emoji drawings feature works a lot like the drawing tool — but with emojis! You trace a path with your fingers, and the emojis you've selected will appear. The drawings look like this:

And here's what emoji drawings look like with video Snaps:

The Magic Eraser is like the sticker tool: 1. You snap a pic.

2. Add a little magic...

3. And...ta-da:

Here are the super-trippy results after I magically erased a selfie:

There are also new time options for snaps: Infinity and Loop.

Infinity lets people look at your photos for as long as they want. It's a big change from regular snaps, which are meant to be ephemeral.

The company said in a statement, "We’ve all felt the frustration of not being able to fully enjoy a Snap – even after replaying it – and we wanted to give you the option of allowing the recipient to enjoy your Snap as long as they’d like."



Here's what the Infinity setting looks like for photos.

They'll stay on the screen until you tap to close them.