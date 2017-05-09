Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World
Tech

Now You Can Send Snaps That Last Forever

Hello to Magic Eraser, emoji drawings, and "limitless Snaps."

Posted on
Blake Montgomery
Blake Montgomery
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Snap Inc. added three new features to Snapchat today: drawing with emojis, a "magic eraser," and Snaps that you can watch forever.

The emoji drawings feature works a lot like the drawing tool — but with emojis! You trace a path with your fingers, and the emojis you've selected will appear. The drawings look like this:

And here's what emoji drawings look like with video Snaps:

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

The "magic eraser" is like the sticker tool:

1. You snap a pic.

2. Add a little magic...

3. And...ta da:

Here are the super-trippy results after I magically erased a selfie:

There are also new time options for Snaps: Infinity and Loop.

Infinity lets people look at your photos for as long as they want. It's a big change from regular snaps, which are meant to be ephemeral.

The company said in a statement, "We’ve all felt the frustration of not being able to fully enjoy a Snap – even after replaying it – and we wanted to give you the option of allowing the recipient to enjoy your Snap as long as they’d like."

Here's what the Infinity setting looks like for photos.

They'll stay on the screen until you tap to close them.

And Loop is the video version of that. It's basically a GIF .

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF


Blake Montgomery is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.

Contact Blake Montgomery at blake.montgomery@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With Tech

Subscribe to our RSS feed