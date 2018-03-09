Nintendo Just Announced Super Smash Bros. For The Switch And People Are Crying

Nintendo announced Thursday that it would bring Super Smash Bros., one of its most beloved franchises, to its latest console, the Switch.
There wasn't much information in the trailer, just the Super Smash Bros. logo aflame against a black background and "2018."
Nintendo even said in a press release that "Super Smash Bros.," which flashed on the screen during the trailer, was just a working title.
But you could see at least one new character, the Inklings from the Splatoon series!
There were also Smash classics like Mario and Link, which...duh.
People on Twitter flipped out anyway.
People had been unsure whether Nintendo would announce a new Smash during the event, but either way it was all they were thinking about.
People's prayers were answered.
But there was immediate speculation on whether it would be the same Smash Bros. that was on the Wii U or an entirely new game.
Nintendo didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
The announcement came on the same day President Trump met with video game industry executives about curbing violence in video games, which...🤔
Happy smashing with whatever new characters do come out!
