Tech

The Hashtag And Winky Face Emoji Could Be Monopoly’s New Game Tokens

Hasbro’s giving you a chance to vote on what the iconic board game’s playing pieces will be.

Blake Montgomery
Blake Montgomery
BuzzFeed News Reporter

The iconic Monopoly board game is getting a new set of playing pieces, and you can vote on whether you want the hashtag symbol or kissy face emoji to be one of the game’s tokens.

View this image ›

The current set is made up of eight die-cast pieces: a battleship, a shoe, an old-school race car, a cat, a top hat, a Schnauzer named Scottie, a thimble, and a wheelbarrow.

Fans can choose eight among 64 pieces, and the new set will be shipped with the game in October. Voting closes January 31, and Hasbro will reveal the results on March 19.

The redesign isn’t unprecedented. In 2013, fans voted the cat token as the newest game piece when the iron token received the lowest number of fan votes in a Hasbro poll. The company said that it decided to open up a vote on all the tokens in 2017 because it had seen strong engagement from fans in previous polls.

View this image ›

Any of these 64 tokens could become a part of the official Monopoly board game. Hasbro

A few of the tokens, like the hashtag, originated on the interwebs, while others resemble classic symbols that have found new meaning in digital culture. Hasbro said that it based the choices on pop culture, past editions of Monopoly (that’s where the cowboy boot and the penguin came from), and Mr Monopoly’s luxe life (the helicopter, the money clip). It also included lasting, recognizable symbols to give fans a range of choices.

The key

Made famous by DJ Khaled’s relentlessly positive Snapchat, where he talks about the “major keys” to living a more successful life.

View this image ›

The #hashtag

We can thank Twitter for this viral symbol.

View this image ›

The winky face emoji

For when you’re planning to Monopoly and chill.

View this image ›

The thumbs up

An iconic symbol of positivity that’s been made its way into the emoji vocabulary. It can help bridge the generation gap for millennials who still live with their parents.

View this image ›

The computer. 🖥

What started it all.

View this image ›

Hasbro

The kissy face emoji.

“Monopoly with bae.” — Future Instagram caption

View this image ›

Hasbro

The classic smiley face.

View this image ›

And an emoji version of Rich Uncle Pennybags, Monopoly’s mascot.

A not-so-subtle emoji suggestion for Unicode?

View this image ›


Blake Montgomery is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.
Contact Blake Montgomery at blake.montgomery@buzzfeed.com.
