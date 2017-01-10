The Hashtag And Winky Face Emoji Could Be Monopoly’s New Game Tokens
Hasbro’s giving you a chance to vote on what the iconic board game’s playing pieces will be.
The iconic Monopoly board game is getting a new set of playing pieces, and you can vote on whether you want the hashtag symbol or kissy face emoji to be one of the game’s tokens.
The current set is made up of eight die-cast pieces: a battleship, a shoe, an old-school race car, a cat, a top hat, a Schnauzer named Scottie, a thimble, and a wheelbarrow.
Fans can choose eight among 64 pieces, and the new set will be shipped with the game in October. Voting closes January 31, and Hasbro will reveal the results on March 19.
The redesign isn’t unprecedented. In 2013, fans voted the cat token as the newest game piece when the iron token received the lowest number of fan votes in a Hasbro poll. The company said that it decided to open up a vote on all the tokens in 2017 because it had seen strong engagement from fans in previous polls.
A few of the tokens, like the hashtag, originated on the interwebs, while others resemble classic symbols that have found new meaning in digital culture. Hasbro said that it based the choices on pop culture, past editions of Monopoly (that’s where the cowboy boot and the penguin came from), and Mr Monopoly’s luxe life (the helicopter, the money clip). It also included lasting, recognizable symbols to give fans a range of choices.
The key
Made famous by DJ Khaled’s relentlessly positive Snapchat, where he talks about the “major keys” to living a more successful life.
The #hashtag
We can thank Twitter for this viral symbol.
The winky face emoji
For when you’re planning to Monopoly and chill.
The thumbs up
An iconic symbol of positivity that’s been made its way into the emoji vocabulary. It can help bridge the generation gap for millennials who still live with their parents.
The computer. 🖥
What started it all.
The kissy face emoji.
“Monopoly with bae.” — Future Instagram caption
The classic smiley face.
And an emoji version of Rich Uncle Pennybags, Monopoly’s mascot.
A not-so-subtle emoji suggestion for Unicode?
- BuzzFeed News has published the report making explosive but unverified allegations that Donald Trump has deep ties to Russia.
- Obama out: The president is delivering his farewell speech right now in Chicago. Tune in on BuzzFeed News✌️
- A jury has sentenced white supremacist Dylann Roof to death for murdering 9 black Charleston church members in 2015.
- Kanye West has a "Kimoji" air freshener hanging from the rearview mirror of his car, and many are describing the gesture as "true love."
Report an Issue
Drag to highlight one or more parts of the screen.
Thanks!
We got your feedback, and we'll follow up with you at
Sadly, an error occured while sending your feedback. Please contact bugs@buzzfeed.com to let us know.