Get Our News App
Meet The Man Who Banned "Beauty And The Beast" video
This Woman Says She Was Sent Horse Manure In The…
John Legend’s Response To Chrissy Teigen’s…
This Pub Food Quiz Will Tell You What % Idealistic…
Tells Us What You Like To Eat And We’ll Tell You…
Can You Get Through This Post Without Spending $50?
22 Jokes You’ll Only Find Funny If You Have A Weird…
Here’s How People Envisioned Beauty And The Beast…
Monopoly Is Ditching Its Thimble For A T-Rex Token
poll
Tech

Monopoly Is Ditching Its Thimble For A T-Rex Token

Get ready to say goodbye to the thimble, the boot, and the wheelbarrow.

Blake Montgomery
Blake Montgomery
BuzzFeed News Reporter

In the most gripping display of democracy since the 2016 election, Monopoly fans have elected a T-Rex, a rubber ducky, and a penguin to the canon of the game’s classic tokens.

Five of the old tokens — the top hat, the race car, the battleship, Scottie the schnauzer, and the cat — are staying. The thimble, the boot, and the wheelbarrow didn’t make the cut, and a T-Rex, rubber ducky, and penguin will replace them in the version of Monopoly that will start hitting shelves in August 2017. The five returning tokens will maintain the same designs as before, and gameplay will not change.

Fans picked the eight pieces from 64 possible choices in an online poll run by Hasbro, which owns Monopoly. Options included digital symbols like a hashtag, a winking emoji, or a Facebook-esque thumbs up. Other tokens included old-school versions of current technology like a typewriter and rotary phone.

BuzzFeed News recently conducted its own informal poll of which millennial Monopoly piece people would choose from the 64 options: a Major Key, a #hashtag, a winky face emoji, a thumbs up/Like button, a computer, a kissy face emoji, a classic smiley face, or a Rich Uncle Pennybags emoji. The computer far outstripped any competitors, garnering above a million votes, far outpacing the number of votes that Scottie the dog received in Hasbro’s poll. The next highest-voted token in BuzzFeed’s poll, the Major Key, received about 140,000.

These were all the choices

These were all the choices

View this image ›

Hasbro

Hasbro previously told BuzzFeed News that it culled the options from pop culture, previous versions of Monopoly, and the fictional life of Mr. Monopoly (think luxury: a helicopter, a money clip, a fancy watch).

The penguin, newly elected to the canon, was revived as a choice after making an appearance in Monopoly Here & Now: The World Edition in 2012 and 2013.

Here’s a breakdown of the vote

The eight tokens highlighted in blue below are Monopoly’s classic tokens. After nearly 60 years as part of the game, Scottie the Schnauzer is still king and received the most votes of any token. The T-Rex was the most popular new token, coming in with the second-highest number of votes. The poll ran from January 10 to 31, and Hasbro tallied 4.3 million votes in total.

View this image ›

Hasbro

Jonathan Berkowitz, senior vice president of marketing for Hasbro Gaming, told BuzzFeed News, “We didn’t know what to expect. We were all happy that Scottie was saved, and the t-rex’s popularity was surprising. My personal favorites were the rubber duck and the emojis.” Berkowitz also said that when the poll began, he was looking forward to finding out which pieces did not resonate with fans.

In a similar Hasbro poll in 2013, fans voted the cat token (sixth most popular in the most recent poll) into the game and dumped the iron token. The company said it decided to open up a vote on all the tokens in 2017 because of the high number of fans who participated in previous polls.

  1. What's your favorite new token?
    Hasbro
    1. Via Hasbro
      The T-rex
    2. Via Hasbro
      The rubber ducky
    3. Via Hasbro
      The penguin
VIEW RESULTS GO BACK AND VOTE
  1. Which token should have stayed?
    Hasbro
    1. Via Hasbro
      The boot
    2. Via Hasbro
      The thimble
    3. Via Hasbro
      The wheelbarrow
VIEW RESULTS GO BACK AND VOTE
  1. Of the old tokens that made the cut, which one would you have axed?
    Hasbro
    1. Via Hasbro
      The top hat
    2. Via Hasbro
      Scottie the schnauzer
    3. Via Hasbro
      The cat
    1. Via Hasbro
      The battleship
    2. Via Hasbro
      The racecar
VIEW RESULTS GO BACK AND VOTE


Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Blake Montgomery is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.
Contact Blake Montgomery at blake.montgomery@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
Beware The False Temptations Of The Russia Story

by Ben Smith

Connect With Tech
Follow Us On Apple News Subscribe to our RSS feed
More News
More News
Now Buzzing