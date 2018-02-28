Twitter Lost It After Hope Hicks Resigned

News broke Wednesday that White House Communications Director Hope Hicks planned to resign in the coming weeks. What??
She's the latest in a line of White House communications directors who resigned after short tenures, but she's also one of Trump's closest aides.
Hicks has been part of Trump's inner circle throughout his campaign and his time as president.
Her resignation comes the day after she testified for special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, where she reportedly did not answer some questions and confessed to telling "white lies" for the president. Hicks, however, reportedly said she did not lie about anything material to the investigation.
Twitter exploded when the news hit.
With puns galore!
"Losing Hope."
"Twist: Chick Spox Hope Hicks Nixes Clique's Schtick, Hits Bricks"
"There once was a staffer named Hicks"
"No cash, no jobs, and no hope"
"hicks out for harambe"
"Hope, you had the time of your life."
There were even jokes about the puns.
A pun was even trending!
And jokes about how many White House communications directors there have been.
"Hope Hicks lasted approximately 19.6 Scaramuccis"
"Mooch II: Electric Boogaloo"
People thought resigning a day after testifying was suspicious.
There were even jokes about the New York Times article that broke the news.
