Twitter Lost It After Hope Hicks Resigned

"Hope Hicks lasted approximately 19.6 Scaramuccis as communications director."

Blake Montgomery
News broke Wednesday that White House Communications Director Hope Hicks planned to resign in the coming weeks. What??

She's the latest in a line of White House communications directors who resigned after short tenures, but she's also one of Trump's closest aides.

Hicks has been part of Trump's inner circle throughout his campaign and his time as president.

History of Trump W.H. communications directors: —Sean Spicer: January-March 2017 —Mike Dubke: March-June 2017 —Spic… https://t.co/ekJDD8AVDg
Her resignation comes the day after she testified for special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, where she reportedly did not answer some questions and confessed to telling "white lies" for the president. Hicks, however, reportedly said she did not lie about anything material to the investigation.

Twitter exploded when the news hit.

xoxo gossip girl https://t.co/wzbbGhGRAi
With puns galore!

oh my god how did it take me this long to realize they need A NEW HOPE
"Losing Hope."

The administration is losing Hope. https://t.co/Q3qWiBLV9n
"Twist: Chick Spox Hope Hicks Nixes Clique's Schtick, Hits Bricks"

[Ahem] Twist: Chick Spox Hope Hicks Nixes Clique's Schtick, Hits Bricks [bows]
"There once was a staffer named Hicks"

There once was a staffer named Hicks Surrounded by men dumb as bricks And for reasons not yet known That by Mueller… https://t.co/OFtXGG2Fj2
"No cash, no jobs, and no hope"

america used to have johnny cash, steve jobs, and hope hicks. now we have no cash, no jobs, and no hope 😔
"hicks out for harambe"

hicks out for harambe
"Hope, you had the time of your life."

Hope, you had the time of your life https://t.co/G2ki1Bc1br
There were even jokes about the puns.

"You know, I'm glad we gave her that name, so there could be so many amazing jokes on Twitter today." -- Hope Hicks' parents
Puns I’m seeing: Hope is lost Audacity of Hope Hope springs Out of Hope Hope-less White House
A pun was even trending!

no one on this website has any chill
And jokes about how many White House communications directors there have been.

let’s goooooooo
"Hope Hicks lasted approximately 19.6 Scaramuccis"

Hope Hicks lasted approximately 19.6 Scaramuccis as communications director
"Mooch II: Electric Boogaloo"

Hope Hicks resigning can only mean one thing: Mooch II: Electric Boogaloo
People thought resigning a day after testifying was suspicious.

Trump: "Hope Hicks, you admitted to telling lies for me, which is against your loyalty pledge. You must now commit.… https://t.co/LwsjA4As6k
There were even jokes about the New York Times article that broke the news.

When you get to write your own letter of recommendation:
Blake Montgomery is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.

Contact Blake Montgomery at blake.montgomery@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

