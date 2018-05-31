Kim Kardashian Took A Photo With President Trump And People Had All The Jokes

"You are Melania now."

Because this is America in 2018, Kim Kardashian West met with President Donald Trump to discuss prison reform Wednesday. Kardashian West and her attorney Shawn Holley met with the president but didn't disclose what they discussed. Trump also tweeted a picture of himself and the reality star in the Oval Office, saying it was great to meet with her.

Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing.

Now if you're wondering, "What the hell is going on?" you weren't alone.

And Kardashian West has an explanation; she tweeted Wednesday, "Happy Birthday Alice Marie Johnson. Today is for you." Johnson is a 62-year-old woman serving a life sentence for a first-time nonviolent drug offense. She would need a presidential pardon to be released, which Kardashian West has been advocating for. She posted a similar caption on her Instagram Story.

Happy Birthday Alice Marie Johnson. Today is for you 🙏🏼✨

But being that Kardashian West and Trump are such titanic cultural figures, there was a deluge of jokes. So settle in: Melania Trump hasn't appeared in public for nearly three weeks, so maybe Kim is Melania now?



Kim has brought us an end to the diplomatic struggles with North Korea! Thanks, Kim! I see the summit with Kim is back on... https://t.co/8rQOL47tfB

She's basically a member of the cabinet now. KIM KARDASHIAN'S COMING OVER DON'T TELL JEFF SESSIONS I WANT TO MAKE HER THE NEW ATTORNEY GENERAL ALSO HAVE YOU SEEN MELANIE? https://t.co/BryvoLwRlR

MIKE PENCE: this Cabinet meeting is called to order. First on the agenda, North Korea KIM KARDASHIAN: *raises hand* have we considered buying the whole country Hermés handbags? MIKE PENCE: … JEFF SESSIONS: *from back of room* I like it





"It's like Veep meets the Purge." “So, here’s the pitch. It’s a fish out of water story but get this, he’s the president and we have Donald Trump play him. And then, here’s the kicker we have Kim Kardashian play his sassy but still incompetent Chief of staff. It’s like Veep meets The Purge.” https://t.co/3EO9V87vAL

But people also had questions. Like, what is going on with her pants??

I'm not saying @KimKardashian is sending us a secret message but also what does the embroidery on her pants say?

Their ~lewks~ inspired jokes, too. And Kardashian West released a line of makeup products this week.

Donald is wearing KKW Beauty foundation in Nonsensical Screaming Papaya and Kim is sporting creme lipstick in Kanye We Need to Talk https://t.co/zYqZPUK8ka

Most people were surprised that a meeting like this could ever happen, but a few people said they called it. This book by @richardhine was published in June 2016 https://t.co/ebyLPgViWC

If you need me, I'll be wondering which Kardashian will represent the United States at the June summit with North Korea.





Blake Montgomery is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.

