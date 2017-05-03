Sections

Tech

Don't Open That Suspicious Google Doc You Just Got

There's been a massive phishing attack.

Posted on
Blake Montgomery
Blake Montgomery
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Have you gotten an email today (or perhaps several), saying that someone from your contacts list shared a Google document with you? Think twice before opening it or clicking the link to access the doc.

A number of people have been victims of an apparent phishing attempt (where hackers try to get you to click on sketchy links) by an unknown organization starting around 11:30 am PT today.

@zeynep Just got this as well. Super sophisticated.
Zach Latta @zachlatta

@zeynep Just got this as well. Super sophisticated.

Reply Retweet Favorite

At least some of the emails are addressed to "hhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh@mailinator.com" and appear to place the intended target in the BCC field. The subject line reads "[someone in your contacts] just shared a Google Doc with you," imitating the way Google emails appear when people share Google Documents with one another.

If you click on the fraudulent link within the email, it will take you to a real Google page asking for widespread permissions across your Google accounts, which, if granted (don't) would give the attackers access to a vast amount of personal data. For now, it doesn't seem like the hack can access this information unless you give it permission; however, if you open the link, it does seem to forward the email to everyone on your contact list.

When reached for comment, Google said it's investigating the attack. We'll update this post if and when we learn more.

The attack hit a number an unknown number of employees within BuzzFeed and seems to also target people outside of the organization, including school districts.

Guys dont open the
Julia @juliagalllagher

Guys dont open the "shared a doc with you" emails its a virus

Reply Retweet Favorite
District is experiencing an email spam. Please don't open email that includes a shared google doc. If you have, reset your password now.
Royal Palm Beach HS @RPBHSOfficial

District is experiencing an email spam. Please don't open email that includes a shared google doc. If you have, reset your password now.

Reply Retweet Favorite
All Google users are being targeted with a fake e-mail stating that a Google Doc has been shared with you. Godley..
Godley ISD @GodleyISD

All Google users are being targeted with a fake e-mail stating that a Google Doc has been shared with you. Godley..

Reply Retweet Favorite

If you search "shared a doc" on Twitter, the results keep piling up.

Here's what to do if you did click the link to the suspicious Google Doc:

  • Go to the google security checkup and go through the checklist.
  • Pay close attention to the Account Permissions section. Check for "Google Docs," and remove it. It's not the real Google Docs.

Blake Montgomery is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.

Contact Blake Montgomery at blake.montgomery@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

